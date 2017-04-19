Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google webspam report, Bing Ads Editor update & Ripoff report in Google
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google: We sent 9M web spam messages in 2016, more than double 2015 total
Apr 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
While more messages were sent, Google said they received less than half the 2015 number of user-generated spam reports in 2016.
- Bing Ads Editor gets Review Extension support, better keyword import & more
Apr 19, 2017 by Greg Finn
New changes to Bing Ads Editor enhance the keyword import process, add support for Review Extensions and save advertisers a step when creating remarketing audiences.
- Here’s a script that copies audiences to all your campaigns
Apr 19, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
Columnist Daniel Gilbert of Brainlabs shares a nifty shortcut for replicating audiences across campaigns.
- Ripoff Report is apparently subverting Google take-downs
Apr 19, 2017 by Chris Silver Smith
Previously de-indexed Ripoff Report pages are reappearing and ranking prominently again in Google. Columnist Chris Silver Smith takes a close look at how the site is eluding Google’s page removal processes and how defamation victims — and Google — can fight back.
- SEO & website design: Everything you need to know
Apr 19, 2017 by Marcus Miller
SEO is important to any business that operates online, but many don’t realize that search engine optimization needs to be built into the web design process — not added in later. Here, columnist Marcus Miller has provided a comprehensive guide to SEO and web design.
- 4 tips to maximize content marketing performance
Apr 19, 2017 by David Freeman
Many SEOs are turning to content marketing to replace or supplement their link-building efforts, but consumers think most of this content is clutter. How do you stand out? Columnist David Freeman has some advice.
- The Secret to Driving Facebook and Display Ad ROI
Apr 18, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Digital ad spend is now being evaluated and optimized on the basis of online-to-offline impact. And in today’s smartphone world, that means phone calls. Join digital advertising and call conversion experts from Brandmuscle and DialogTech to learn proven strategies that will improve ROI and help you acquire more customers from Facebook and display. You’ll learn: […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The LAD Bible takes No. 1 spot from UNILAD as March’s most popular video creator
- Google Analytics is adding a new home page
- 5 ways your merchandising strategy is affecting SEO performance
- Maximize your business’s Twitter impact
- In-stream video ads have arrived on Twitter
- In final earnings report, Yahoo beats Wall Street with $1.3B in revenue
- Pega adds conversational bots as front-ends for its platform
- Facebook now lets businesses match user IDs across Messenger and their own apps, sites
- [Reminder] Webinar — National Brands & Local Search: Use Insights to Drive Actions
- Facebook’s renamed analytics tool now tracks Pages, in-store purchases
- Study: Native ads beat display for driving visits to physical stores
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Juiciest Comments from the 2017 Local Search Ranking Factors Survey, LocalVisibilitySystem.com
- Revealed: Scammers plaster Google Maps with pins to lure punters from honest traders, The Register
Searching
- Cloud Speech API is now generally available, Google Cloud Platform Blog
SEO
- 3 Examples of Impact From the March 7, 2017 Google Algorithm Update (AKA Fred), gsqi.com
- Clicking On A 404 Result From Google Doesn’t Expedite Removal From Google, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Algorithm Update On April 17th & 18th?, Search Engine Roundtable
- International SEO: what problem is there with the home page?, SEM Rush
- Is Keyword Cannibalization Hurting your SEO Performance?, Online Marketing Blog
- Mozcast Report Over 50% Of Google Search Results Are HTTPS, Search Engine Roundtable
- [Case Study] How We Ranked #1 for a High-Volume Keyword in Under 3 Months, Moz
SEM / Paid Search
- A Guide To Bing Ads Shopping Campaigns, PPC Hero
- Exact Match vs. Close Variants: Difference & Impact, Search Engine People
