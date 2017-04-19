Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google: We sent 9M web spam messages in 2016, more than double 2015 total

Apr 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz While more messages were sent, Google said they received less than half the 2015 number of user-generated spam reports in 2016.

Bing Ads Editor gets Review Extension support, better keyword import & more

Apr 19, 2017 by Greg Finn New changes to Bing Ads Editor enhance the keyword import process, add support for Review Extensions and save advertisers a step when creating remarketing audiences.

Here’s a script that copies audiences to all your campaigns

Apr 19, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert Columnist Daniel Gilbert of Brainlabs shares a nifty shortcut for replicating audiences across campaigns.

Ripoff Report is apparently subverting Google take-downs

Apr 19, 2017 by Chris Silver Smith Previously de-indexed Ripoff Report pages are reappearing and ranking prominently again in Google. Columnist Chris Silver Smith takes a close look at how the site is eluding Google’s page removal processes and how defamation victims — and Google — can fight back.

SEO & website design: Everything you need to know

Apr 19, 2017 by Marcus Miller SEO is important to any business that operates online, but many don’t realize that search engine optimization needs to be built into the web design process — not added in later. Here, columnist Marcus Miller has provided a comprehensive guide to SEO and web design.

4 tips to maximize content marketing performance

Apr 19, 2017 by David Freeman Many SEOs are turning to content marketing to replace or supplement their link-building efforts, but consumers think most of this content is clutter. How do you stand out? Columnist David Freeman has some advice.