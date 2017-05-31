Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google’s latest Smart Bidding option, Zaha Hadid Google Doodle & more
Amy Gesenhues on May 31, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 7 great reasons to attend SMX Advanced in 2 weeks
May 31, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Search Engine Land’s SMX Advanced is just 2 weeks away. Don’t miss your only opportunity this year to attend the conference designed for experienced SEOs and SEMs! Fewer than 150 tickets are remaining. Register now! Here are 7 reasons you should attend: Start with a deep dive. Attend a pre-conference workshop.
- Google adds Maximize Conversions automated bid strategy in AdWords
May 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The newest Smart Bidding option aims to increase conversion volume and will spend a campaign’s daily budget in pursuit of that goal.
- Google’s latest search update gives art lovers a deeper dive into the masterpieces
May 31, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google’s Search team worked with its Arts and Culture team to improve art-related searches and create a new Street View feature for art museums.
- How to use SEO to influence B2B buyers at every stage of the buyer’s journey
May 31, 2017 by Nate Dame
Columnist Nate Dame notes that these days, B2B purchasers are performing as much as 90% of the buyer’s journey on their own. Are they consistently finding your brand along their journeys?
- Zaha Hadid Google doodle honors first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize
May 31, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Born in Iraq, Hadid studied art and architecture at the Architectural Association in London.
- The battleground of entities & reviews
May 31, 2017 by Dave Davies
How might Google utilize reviews to improve their understanding of entities — and produce more personalized search results? Columnist Dave Davies explores current trends and makes predictions about where the future is headed.
