This script creates Google Slides with AdWords data to automate your presentation-making

Aug 2, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys Last week, Google announced they had added the Google Slides API as an Advanced API to AdWords scripts. Columnist Frederick Vallaeys explains how this functionality can be used to append AdWords data to a Google Slides presentation.

16 common on-site SEO mistakes you might be making right now

Aug 2, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya Columnist Pratik Dholakiya shares the 16 technical SEO issues he sees most frequently. Even the most experienced SEO professionals can sometimes overlook these common issues!

Google adds new ‘save’ & bookmarking feature, which you can access in a new hamburger menu

Aug 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google makes another attempt at allowing users to save their search results to a single location.