SearchCap: Google’s new save feature, SEO mistakes & AdWords presentations
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- This script creates Google Slides with AdWords data to automate your presentation-making
Aug 2, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Last week, Google announced they had added the Google Slides API as an Advanced API to AdWords scripts. Columnist Frederick Vallaeys explains how this functionality can be used to append AdWords data to a Google Slides presentation.
- 16 common on-site SEO mistakes you might be making right now
Aug 2, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya
Columnist Pratik Dholakiya shares the 16 technical SEO issues he sees most frequently. Even the most experienced SEO professionals can sometimes overlook these common issues!
- Google adds new ‘save’ & bookmarking feature, which you can access in a new hamburger menu
Aug 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google makes another attempt at allowing users to save their search results to a single location.
- Three must-read ABM trends for 2017
Aug 1, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Data-driven Account-Based Marketing (ABM) is creating a digital revolution and rewriting the rules of B2B marketing as we know them. In this report from Oracle, you’ll learn how programmatic media is dramatically improving the scale, automation and impact of ABM efforts. You’ll also discover how analytics are used to optimize ABM campaigns and how account-based […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
