SearchCap: Happy birthday Google, EU Google Shopping changes & SEO tips
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- CSEs will compete head-on with Google Shopping in EU search results
Sep 27, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
To provide “equal treatment” in the ad auction, Google Shopping will operate as a separate business unit bidding against Comparison Shopping Engines
- Google’s latest Easter Egg is a video game that shows up with searches for ‘snake’ & ‘play snake’
Sep 27, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Announced in conjunction with Google’s 19th birthday surprise spinner doodle, the digital game can be played on both desktop and mobile.
- SEO content strategy: How to grow visits by 300% in one year
Sep 27, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
Creating great content isn’t enough to achieve great SEO results in and of itself. As columnist Andrew Dennis demonstrates, there is a lot that goes into a truly effective content strategy.
- Google marks its 19th birthday with a ‘Google birthday surprise spinner’ doodle
Sep 27, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The spinner leads to searches for 19 different Easter egg games and quizzes launched during Google’s 19 years.
- Why going global is essential to your business
Sep 26, 2017 by Chris Sherman
There are 7.5 billion people in the world. Are you reaching all of your potential customers with your search marketing campaign?
- Alphabet to create separate business unit in Europe to run Google Shopping
Sep 26, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Effort is attempt to comply with European antitrust decision; would force Google to bid against rivals in the AdWords auction as a standalone entity.
- The non-developer’s guide to reducing WordPress load times up to 2 seconds (with data)
Sep 27, 2017 by Tom Demers
Wondering where to start with page speed improvements? Columnist Tom Demers shares how he tackled page speed improvements on several WordPress sites without (much) input from a developer.
- Updated for 2017! Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms
Sep 27, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
The paid media marketing landscape has become increasingly complex, as the speed of search engine algorithms and development changes accelerates and marketers demand more integrated channel capabilities. Automating paid media campaign management through an enterprise platform can improve efficiency and productivity. MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market […]
