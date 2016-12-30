Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

A year in review: Search Engine Land’s top 10 columns of 2016

Dec 30, 2016 by Jessica Thompson Which topics drew the most attention within the search industry this year? From infographics to quizzes to advice, our top 10 columns of the year covered all the bases.

4 steps to make your organic listings more effective

Dec 30, 2016 by Jason Decker How can you improve your organic search results? Columnist Jason Decker outlines four basic steps to make your listings more compelling to searchers and prospects.

Google’s New Year’s eve day logo for 2016

Dec 30, 2016 by Barry Schwartz Here is the New Year’s eve Doodle from Google all decked out in jumpy balloons.

Paradigm shift: Has Google suspended defamation removals?

Dec 30, 2016 by Chris Silver Smith Columnist Chris Silver Smith takes a look at what could be a recent policy shift in Google’s longstanding informal policy of granting court-ordered defamation removal requests.

Don’t just appeal to a local searcher’s wants or needs, focus on the journey

Dec 30, 2016 by Lydia Jorden You’ve probably heard sayings like, “Life’s about the journey, not the destination,” but have you thought about putting this philosophy to work in local search? Columnist Lydia Jorden explains how to optimize for this trend.

Search in Pics: Google wine gift, holiday staircase & Google paradise store

Dec 30, 2016 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google Paradise store: Source: Instagram Google holiday staircase: Source: Instagram Google wine gift: Source: Instagram Google […]

SEO in 2017: Seizing opportunity, evangelizing success, achieving overarching growth

Dec 29, 2016 by Jim Yu Columnist Jim Yu contends that to succeed in 2017, brands will need to coordinate organic and paid search marketing disciplines and understand how they can work together to build the relationship with customers.

Organic Search Party: Our Top SEO Columns of 2016

Dec 29, 2016 by Jessica Thompson Which stories got the SEO community fired up this year? Check out Search Engine Land’s top “All Things SEO” and “Link Week” columns of 2016 to find out!

Why Google shutting down Map Maker should terrify SMBs

Dec 29, 2016 by Joy Hawkins Contributor Joy Hawkins warns about the likely unintended consequences of Google’s impending shutdown of Map Maker, calling for the search giant to create more transparency.

Google launches a new look for recipes in the mobile search results

Dec 29, 2016 by Barry Schwartz Google launched a new way to find new recipes for your New Years feast. The new recipe results are seen on mobile search.

What you’re missing with SEO that will make a world of difference

Dec 29, 2016 by Julian Connors While long-term efforts are SEO mainstays, contributor Julian Connors suggests more short-term reactive strategies can also have significant rankings impact.

Google logo for Charles Macintosh, the Scottish chemist who invented waterproof fabric

Dec 29, 2016 by Barry Schwartz Google celebrates the 250th birthday of Charles Macintosh, who invented the Macintosh raincoat in 1823.

2016: The year in paid search (A year of massive change!)

Dec 29, 2016 by Ginny Marvin This year will be seen as a watershed moment for mobile, with nearly every change reflecting mobile’s now-dominant contribution to search.

Amazon begins testing Product Listing Ads on AdWords

Dec 28, 2016 by Greg Finn For the first time ever, Amazon Product Listing Ads have been popping up in what appears to be an AdWords test.

Google Shopping feed optimization: Speak your customers’ language and write more compelling product titles

Dec 28, 2016 by Andreas Reiffen Product titles are among the most important factors influencing the performance of your Google Shopping campaigns. Contributor Andreas Reiffen shares data on how to optimize them.

SEM’s legit: Our top paid search columns of 2016

Dec 28, 2016 by Jessica Thompson Expanded text ads, the removal of the right rail in SERPs, and many other changes dominated the PPC world this past year. Read on to see Search Engine Land’s most popular paid search columns of 2016.

Is Google’s AMP carousel working? (Or, SEO insights from Kanye West)

Dec 28, 2016 by Barb Palser Publishers are asking questions about the effectiveness of Google’s AMP carousel. Columnist Barb Palser analyzed 235 million AMP search impressions to find answers.

Improve search rankings and increase productivity with local marketing automation software

Dec 27, 2016 by Digital Marketing Depot Managing online citations, claimed and unclaimed listings, reviews and ratings, landing pages and data feeds for hundreds or thousands of locations has become time-consuming and costly for enterprise brands. Automating these processes can improve search rankings, increase productivity and lower CPCs due to better SEO. Marketing Land’s “Enterprise Local Marketing Automation Platforms” examines the market […]

Google Search Console warns of nonsecure collection of passwords with upcoming Chrome browser release

Dec 27, 2016 by Barry Schwartz Have a login form on an HTTP URL? You will need to switch it to an HTTPS URL if you want to avoid security warnings in Chrome in January.

3 ways in-house do-it-yourselfers can prepare for PPC management

Dec 27, 2016 by Pauline Jakober So, your boss just told you that managing PPC is being added to your list of responsibilities. What to do? Columnist Pauline Jakober offers tips on how to get up to speed.

Eat Local: Our Top 10 Local Search Columns of 2016

Dec 27, 2016 by Jessica Thompson Hungry for some good local SEO content? Satisfy your hunger with Search Engine Land’s 10 most popular local search columns of the year.

Where is Santa Claus? Your 2016 guide to Santa trackers from NORAD & Google

Dec 24, 2016 by Danny Sullivan Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus … but where exactly is he? Our guide to Santa trackers helps you locate Jolly St. Nick in a flash.

‘Tis the season! Google spreads more cheer on Day 2 of its Holiday 2016 doodle series

Dec 24, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues Google’s 2016 holiday doodle series included three separate animated images posted on December 23rd, 24th and 25th.