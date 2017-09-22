Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Improving link equity distribution, recent Google My Business updates & more
Amy Gesenhues on September 22, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 10 AdWords copywriting hacks
Sep 22, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
The holiday season is quickly approaching, and competition for ad clicks gets more competitive each day leading up to Black Friday. Even the most seasoned advertisers know that small improvements to ad copy can make a big difference in performance.
- 3 ways to improve link equity distribution and capture missed opportunities
Sep 22, 2017 by Chris Long
You’ve worked hard to accumulate as much link equity as possible from external sources, but is your internal linking structure diluting that equity? Columnist Chris Long details how to reclaim your lost link value.
- Google is making strides with Google My Business
Sep 22, 2017 by Brian Smith
Though Google My Business isn’t perfect, columnist Brian Smith believes that recent updates and added features illustrate Google’s commitment to making the platform work for local business owners.
- Autumn equinox 2017 Google doodle returns mouse featured the 1st day of spring & summer
Sep 22, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google keeps its seasonal doodle theme for today’s arrival of fall.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Rise of the strategic marketing operations leader: Part 1
- Make user-generated content your brand’s secret weapon
- Social media ad fatigue: How to combat it without spending all day making new creatives
- Programmatic TV is the future: Here’s how to capitalize on the opportunity
- 5 ways to write better email subject lines this holiday season
- The Trade Desk integrates connected TV buying and measurement directly into its platform
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- China’s Baidu launches $1.5 billion autonomous driving fund, Reuters
- Google May Be at the Mercy of Its Enemies in EU Antitrust Battle, Bloomberg
Search Marketing
- Smart RLSA Tips For The Holiday Season, PPC Hero
Searching
- 7 Ways to Avoid “No Results” Pages in Ecommerce Site Search, Multichannel Merchant
- Google Fetch & Render Preview Not Used In Search, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- 10 Facebook PPC Tips to Make Your Life Easier, Small Biz Trends
- Highlight upcoming sales and events using countdown ad customizers, Bing Ads
- Wondering How to Make Your PPC Rock? Read This, Small Biz Trends
SEO
- Artificial Intelligence & SEO: 5 Strategies You Need to Follow, Search Engine Journal
- Every Advanced Google Search Operator & Command You Need to Know, Search Engine Journal
- Google Says Responsive Sites Don’t Need To Worry About Mobile First Index, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO: Preparing for Google’s Mobile-first Index, Practical Ecommerce
- Using Ngram Phrase Models to Generate Site Quality Scores, SEO by the Sea
Strategy
- How to Prioritize SEO Tasks [+Worksheet], Moz
- Search Strategy 101: Planning for Website Relaunch Success, MarTech Advisor
