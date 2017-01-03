Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Local SEO, link resolutions for 2017 & New Year’s Day Google doodle
Amy Gesenhues on January 3, 2017 at 4:10 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Start your SEO and SEM campaigns off fresh with tactics that work
Jan 3, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Here’s to a great 2017 full of learning and growing your SEO and SEM success! View ticket options and rates here. We look forward to seeing you at SMX West, March 21–23 in San Jose!
- Local SEO is about so much more than tools
Jan 3, 2017 by Greg Gifford
Tools can help us do our jobs more efficiently, but columnist Greg Gifford reminds us that they aren’t meant to do our jobs for us.
- The fake information epidemic and how it will hurt local search in 2017
Jan 3, 2017 by Wesley Young
Fake content and information will be a growing problem in 2017. Columnist Wesley Young takes a look at this trending issue and discusses ways that false information is being used and how local businesses and marketers can protect against it.
- 17 link resolutions for 2017
Jan 3, 2017 by Julie Joyce
Link builders, what can you do better this year? Columnist Julie Joyce shares her 17 link-building resolutions for 2017.
- New Year’s Day 2017 Google doodle features balloon drop to mark 1st day of the year
Jan 1, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google follows its New Year’s Eve doodle with an animated image of celebratory balloons.
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Google Tracking How Busy Places are by Looking at Location Histories, SEO By The Sea
- Google Earth Imagery Updates, Fire, Flood, Tornado!, Google Earth Blog
- Apple Maps Needs to Do a “Pepsi Challenge” with Google Maps, ScreenWerk
- It’s 2017 Stop Spamming Your City/State in Your Content, Local SEO Guide
Search Marketing
Searching
- Answer: A few Natural History Challenges (ears, embryonic nutrition, and virgin births), SearchReSearch
SEM / Paid Search
- Your PPC Checklist For A New Website Launch, PPC Hero
- 4 Actionable Insights from Google Search Console Keyword Reports, KoMarketing
- Goodbye Google Keyword Planner, Hello Keyword Research Using PPC, MarketingProfs
- My 5 PPC Account Manager New Year’s Resolutions, PPC Hero
- Other sites are using my ad code. What should I do?, Inside AdSense
- PPC Predictions & Trends You Need to Know in 2017, PPC Hero
- Using Google Analytics to Identify Fraudulent Orders, Practical Ecommerce
- When the Ultimate PPC Experts Peer into 2017, What Do They See?, Ad Stage
SEO
- SMB Struggle with Local SEO – Avoid These 5 Common Issues!, SEMRush
- Google and Spoken Queries: Understanding Stressed Pronouns, SEO By The Sea
- Google Says Wix Web Sites Work Fine For Search, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: SEO Is One Of The Main Reasons Websites Are Targeted For Hacking, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Delegate SEO Work Effectively, Moz
- Page Load Speed and SEO: Why You Have a Need for Speed, Stone Temple
- Most 404 Errors in Google Search Console Not Site Owner’s Fault, The SEM Post
- Should You Copy and Paste Your Online Reviews onto Your Site?, Local Visibility System
- Why Your SEO Needs Better Testing, Convince and Convert
- YouTube Featured Snippets in Google Search, Stone Temple
