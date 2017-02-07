Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Local SEO, links via content & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 3 local SEO tips that deliver business results
Feb 7, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
Looking to optimize your business website for local search, but not sure where to start? Columnist Ryan Shelley provides some tips for beginners.
- Why content-led SEO will always fail to build links effectively
Feb 7, 2017 by Chris Liversidge
Great content doesn’t always translate to great links. Columnist Chris Liversidge explains the problem with this strategy and advocates for a more audience-focused approach.
- The Digital Marketer’s Guide to Call Attribution
Feb 7, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Digital marketing has gone mobile. And thanks to smartphones and click‑to‑call, consumers are responding to search, social, display, and other digital ads and campaigns by calling businesses by the billions. This guide from DialogTech explains why call conversions have become so important to digital marketing and introduces you to call attribution – what it is, […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Google AdSense publishers get more control over the ads that can show on their sites
- 2016 was a coming-of-age year for Baidu SEO; why you should invest in 2017
- An introduction to streaming analytics for marketing and customer engagement
- [Webinar] 5 Disruptions Reshaping Marketing As We Know It
- Twitter’s safety updates address user bans, abuse and safe search
- YouTube creators with 10K subscribers get live streaming & monetized ‘Super Chat’ feature
- 3 ways CMOs can win the hearts of customers — and CEOs
- MarTech Landscape: What is influencer marketing?
- LiveRamp adds third-party data to its cross-channel identity service
- Instagram’s web footprint surpassed Twitter’s in 2016
- Not all agencies are created equal
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google Material Design principal Nicholas Jitkoff joins Dropbox as head of design, TechCrunch
- RankScience wants to replace your SEO staff, TechCrunch
Local & Maps
- Google Earth right-click menu in "Search" fixed, Google Earth Blog
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau documents the changing landscape of Greenland, Google Maps Blog
Searching
- Alexa Voice Service goes international, now works in UK and Germany, TechCrunch
- Answer: What’s the common thread?, SearchReSearch
- Creative Commons unveils a new photo search engine with filters, lists & social sharing, TechCrunch
SEO
- 3 Not-So-SEO-Friendly Trends to Watch Out For, Moz
- Google AdsBot Not Used For Web Search URL Discovery, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Machine Learning: Doing SEO When the Future Is Now, Stone Temple
- How long does it take to rank in Google? (A study by Ahrefs), ahrefs.com
- My post ranks, but I don’t get any traffic, Yoast
- Semantic SEO Strategy: How to Do SEO in 2017, Search Engine Journal
- SEO Checklist: 21 Common Mistakes to Avoid, Online Marketing Blog
- Site Speed Optimization Techniques #semrushchat, SEM Rush
- Why Your SEO Campaign is Failing, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- How To Use The Bing Ads Campaign Planner, PPC Hero
- Improve Your PPC With Top-of-Funnel Investments, Metric Theory
Search Marketing
- Google Search Console Alerts: Recommended WordPress & Joomla Update Available, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Sends Outdated WordPress Alerts to Site Owners, The SEM Post
