Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

[Reminder] Upcoming webinar — Tips for better brand/agency creative collaboration

Feb 21, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot We all know the creative process is challenging. Its non-linear nature often causes frustration, delays, unplanned expenses and burned-out creative teams. Join brand expert Lesya Lysyj and Hightail’s Chief Operating Officer Mike Trigg as they explore the hidden costs of a broken creative process and provide best practices for better creative collaboration. You’ll learn: how […]

Keeping an eye (or three) on your AdWords competitors

Feb 21, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert Columnist Daniel Gilbert of Brainlabs unleashes another AdWords script — this time helping you keep track of what your competitors are up to.

Time is running out to score the deepest discounts to MarTech San Francisco

Feb 21, 2017 by Search Engine Land MarTech rates increase at the end of this week. Register now and save $400 off on-site rates. See below for details on all you get at this year’s event!

Will my organic rankings suffer if I don’t have a blog?

Feb 21, 2017 by Stephanie LeVonne A blog can be a major investment, but the SEO benefits can make it worth the effort. Columnist Stephanie LeVonne makes the case for why blogging works to improve search visibility.