SearchCap: Local SEO, traffic declines & AdWords competition
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Keeping an eye (or three) on your AdWords competitors
Feb 21, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
Columnist Daniel Gilbert of Brainlabs unleashes another AdWords script — this time helping you keep track of what your competitors are up to.
- Will my organic rankings suffer if I don’t have a blog?
Feb 21, 2017 by Stephanie LeVonne
A blog can be a major investment, but the SEO benefits can make it worth the effort. Columnist Stephanie LeVonne makes the case for why blogging works to improve search visibility.
- Hyperlocal marketing will soar in 2017: 5 tips to stay on top
Feb 21, 2017 by Jim Yu
As mobile continues to grow, consumers are conducting more searches with hyperlocal intent — and Google is refining its results in response to this trend. Columnist Jim Yu explains how local businesses can optimize for this hyperlocal reality.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Walmart reports 29% growth in US e-commerce
- Report: Android app eCPMs beat iOS for first time in Q4
- Dos and don’ts of PPC advertising for universities
- Marketing Land’s guide on how to use Snapchat
- 6 business types that reap the most reward from local SEO
- Are you buying #AlternativeEmailFacts as truth?
- Google’s YouTube to undergo MRC audits for video viewability measurement
- With 1M apps to date, Facebook’s analytics tool adds features but hasn’t fixed measurement error
- With renegotiation complete, Verizon to pay $350 million less for Yahoo
