Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: New Google Earth, Google Posts & Esther Afua Ocloo Google doodle
Amy Gesenhues on April 18, 2017 at 4:10 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- New Google Earth delivers guided tours, 3D images & an ‘I’m feeling lucky’ feature
Apr 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
It’s currently only available on Chrome and Android, but Google says its latest version of Google Earth will soon roll out on iOS and other browsers.
- Google Maps Timeline finally comes to iOS
Apr 18, 2017 by Matt McGee
Feature available on Android and desktop since 2015 hits iOS; Google’s main iOS search app also gets a small update.
- Part 2 of 2: How Google learns to guide purchasing decisions
Apr 18, 2017 by Dave Davies
In a follow-up to his last article, columnist Dave Davies explores a Google patent on guided purchasing, which describes how smartphone behaviors and user data could be used to predict and direct purchase behavior.
- Google Posts from NBA, NHL & MLB teams will now appear in Knowledge Panels
Apr 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
According to Google’s latest update, a quick search will bring up an “all-star lineup of content” from pro sports teams across the US and Canada.
- Esther Afua Ocloo Google doodle honors co-founder & chairman of Women’s World Banking
Apr 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Ocloo spent her life helping the women of Ghana — and, eventually, the world — start and run their own businesses.
- 5 ways your merchandising strategy is affecting SEO performance
Apr 18, 2017 by Stephanie LeVonne
How does your merchandising strategy affect SEO? Columnist Stephanie LeVonne describes the various challenges that can arise if you overlook the importance of communicating your merchandising strategy with your SEO team.
- Google did not ban Infowars; did rescind quality example using an Infowars article
Apr 18, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Infowars article was used to help illustrate how quality raters might judge content, but raters have no power to censor, ban or penalize pages.
- See who attends MarTech… and why you should too!
Apr 17, 2017 by Search Engine Land
One of the questions we get frequently is “who goes to MarTech?” Makes sense. You want to know if there will be others like you to meet, share ideas and make valuable professional connections when deciding to invest in attending. The overwhelming majority of attendees are managers with marketing-decision responsibilities.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Watch: Facebook previews its first social VR product, Facebook Spaces
- Facebook Messenger makes chatbots easier to find and use with new Discover tab, Chat Extensions
- Listen to your mother: Win Mother’s Day with humor and timing
- Going global: Common sense considerations too commonly ignored
- Making the case for mobile site optimizations: Who doesn’t want an extra $13K?
- Samsung owned half of the 92.5M total views generated by YouTube’s top 10 ads in March
- 6 ways that IBM Watson is changing digital marketing
- Your programmatic platform has an expiration date
- Sanity check: One year until GDPR
- Survey: Consumers willing to share personal data for deals, better customer service
- How to market your brand using interactive native content
Search News From Around The Web:
Link Building
- How to Conduct Quality Link Building, Duct Tape Marketing
- How to Improve Your Link Building with the SOSTAC Model, Search Engine Journal
- Local Link Building Techniques, Koozai
Local & Maps
- Search, explore, and more with Google Earth VR , The Official Google Blog
Searching
- 5 New Ways to Think About Visual Search, Convince and Convert
SEM / Paid Search
- Data-driven attribution delivers better results than last-click, Inside AdWords
- 4 ways to leverage email marketing with PPC, VerticalResponse
- 5 Ways To Use Social Media And Paid Search To Drive People To Your Shop, Webpresence Inbound Marketing Blog
- AdSense best practice: Set yourself up for success, Inside AdSense
- Fight Click Fraud In Your Bing Ads Lead Gen Accounts, PPC Hero
- Google Analytics: Filter Order Matters!, Seer Interactive
SEO
- How to Diagnose a Drop in SEO Traffic, Ignite Visibility
- A Look at Google’s “Quality Rater Guidelines” Over Time: How to Put Information Into Action, Street Fight
- 3 Tools That Make Your Search Console Data Even More Valuable, Search Engine Journal
- Google Says Use Info Command To Find Canonical URL, Search Engine Roundtable
- How To Do Local SEO On The Neighborhood Level, Search Engine People
- How we fought webspam – Webspam Report 2016, Official Google Webmaster Central Blog
- Most SEOs Can Achieve SEO Success Within 12 Months, Search Engine Roundtable
- Schema Markup for SEO: Why You Should Not Ignore It, Stone Temple
- Strengthen Your SEO Strategy for 2017, Content Marketing Institute
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.