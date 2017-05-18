Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Offline conversion imports for AdWords, Google My Business updates & more
Amy Gesenhues on May 18, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Now you can schedule offline conversion imports in AdWords
May 18, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Imports from files can be scheduled daily or weekly.
- 7 unannounced updates to Google My Business we’ve seen in 2017
May 18, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
Google has been quietly rolling out new features and updates to Google My Business over the last several months, and columnist Joy Hawkins has compiled these underreported changes.
- Using search and social to support TV advertising
May 18, 2017 by Justin Freid
Are you investing in TV advertising? Columnist Justin Fried explains how search and social can work in together to help capture consumers activated by your television ads.
- 5 strategies to improve your ad copy
May 18, 2017 by Mona Elesseily
Need some ideas to make your search ads really shine? Columnist Mona Elesseily provides tips for improving your ad copy to increase conversions.
- Is it time to consider local marketing automation software?
May 17, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
More than half of worldwide searches are now on mobile devices. Today’s consumers research products on the go, zig-zagging across devices from search results to customer reviews and social media. The name of the game for brands is bridging the gap between online or mobile search and in-store visits and sales.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 2017 SEM growth hacks: Gain monster paid search growth using competitive data
- The anatomy of ad copy relevance: The new Google standard
- Mobile is not the only channel to the customer, but it’s the most powerful one
- Relevance vs. authority: Which link has more value? (Part 3)
- Facebook will live-stream 20 MLB games starting tomorrow
- Skimlinks can now ‘pre-target’ users down to a product category
- Salesforce makes Einstein a bit smarter in its Commerce Cloud
- Google adds more ads to Play Store, and other app ads news from I/O
- What you should know about Twitter’s latest privacy policy update
- What to look for in a paid media campaign management tool
- 3 key takeaways from MarTech San Francisco 2017
Search News From Around The Web:
Link Building
- Google May Automatically Nofollow Widget Links, Search Engine Roundtable
Search Marketing
- What Your Business Can Immediately Take Away from Google I/O, BruceClay.com
Searching
- 500 million people using Google Photos, and three new ways to share, Google Blog
- Google Now Tests Black Design With Blue Bars, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- 4 of the Most Effective PPC Ad Extensions, Search Engine Journal
- Google Adds Expandable AdWords Ads With Carousels on Mobile, The SEM Post
- In Case You Missed It: Robots Taking Over PPC!, PPC Hero
- Universal App Campaigns Vs. Mobile App Install Campaigns, PPC Hero
SEO
- Google Starts Workgroup For JavaScript & Search, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Working On Showing JavaScript Rendered Code In Fetch & Render Tool, Search Engine Roundtable
- Recovering From a Spammy Aggregate Review Markup Penalty, SEM Rush
