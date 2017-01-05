Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Paid ads, Bing search updates & SEO audits
Amy Gesenhues on January 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Are your paid search ads making the right impression?
Jan 5, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Impression share may not be the ultimate measure of paid search success, but columnist Jacob Baadsgaard shows how tracking this metric can lead to paid search improvements that can really boost your bottom line.
- Bing gets in shape with search updates for exercise & healthy recipe-related queries
Jan 5, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Just in time for New Year’s resolutions, Bing is rolling out new health-conscious search experiences.
- Three well-meaning paid search optimizations that might kill performance
Jan 5, 2017 by Andy Taylor
That recent adjustment to your paid search campaign seemed like a good idea at the time, but now you’re seeing a drop in performance. How could this happen? Columnist Andy Taylor notes some common issues that arise from well-intended optimization choices.
- Chrome’s DevTools for SEO: 10 ways to use these browser features for your SEO audits
Jan 5, 2017 by Aleyda Solis
If you’re conducting an SEO audit, you should probably be using DevTools in Google Chrome. Columnist Aleyda Solis shares 10 ways to use these tools to identify and fix SEO issues.
