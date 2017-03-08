Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Pinterest search, Google AdWords call extensions & content quality
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolls out AdWords account-level call extensions, among other call updates
Mar 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Business names in call-only ads, more detailed reporting and an expansion of automated call extensions are on the way.
- A technical argument for quality content
Mar 8, 2017 by Dave Davies
What defines quality content, and how can its value be quantified? Columnist Dave Davies reviews studies done on this topic and presents his conclusions.
- International Women’s Day Google doodle spotlights women who made their mark on history
Mar 8, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
In addition to today’s doodle honoring women, Google’s home page also includes a link to its #HerVoiceIsMyVoice YouTube video.
- Pinterest’s updated browser extension turns off-Pinterest images into search queries
Mar 8, 2017 by Tim Peterson
Pinterest’s extension will scan images on a web page to show related pins. But those visual search results won’t include ads.


Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Enhanced Business Profile Pages and the All-New ypPreferred Badge, YP Corporate Blog
Link Building
- Buying Backlinks? Read This First, ignitevisibility.com
- How I Get Backlinks Using a Simple Email, SEM Rush
- New functionality: Compare backlinks of 10 competitors, Majestic Blog
Searching
SEO
- Does readability rank?, Yoast
- Google Algorithms & Signals Are Weighted Differently Based On Query & Searcher, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google AMP Not Currently A Ranking Factor But Won’t Say Never, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Page Render Tool Coming To Search Console, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says It’s Possible For YouTube Embeds To Slow Your Page Speed Score, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Font Choices Do Not Directly Impact SEO, The SEM Post
- Http vs Https – A Closer Look at Site Security and Your SEO, SEM Rush
- Large Google Algorithm Ranking Update Underway, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO Rankings Drop: A Step-by-Step Guide to Recovery, Moz
- Weight of Google Ranking Signals Changes Based on Search & More, The SEM Post
- Your Five Step Guide to Local SEO, Smokehouse SEO
SEM / Paid Search
- Key Parts in Local Paid Search Strategy, Merkle
- Promotion Extensions: A Quick And Easy Boost For Ecommerce, PPC Hero
