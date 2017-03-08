Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google rolls out AdWords account-level call extensions, among other call updates

Mar 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Business names in call-only ads, more detailed reporting and an expansion of automated call extensions are on the way.

There’s still time to feed your search marketing obsession @ SMX West

Mar 8, 2017 by Search Engine Land We’re just 2 weeks away from Search Engine Land’s SMX West, the premier marketing conference for search obsessed professionals! What’s in it for you! Join us March 21-23 for more than 100 dynamic and authoritative speakers, keynotes, exceptional networking (including our featured Google Dance!) and more. If you’re obsessed with SEO, SEM, PR, social media or […]

A technical argument for quality content

Mar 8, 2017 by Dave Davies What defines quality content, and how can its value be quantified? Columnist Dave Davies reviews studies done on this topic and presents his conclusions.

International Women’s Day Google doodle spotlights women who made their mark on history

Mar 8, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues In addition to today’s doodle honoring women, Google’s home page also includes a link to its #HerVoiceIsMyVoice YouTube video.

Pinterest’s updated browser extension turns off-Pinterest images into search queries

Mar 8, 2017 by Tim Peterson Pinterest’s extension will scan images on a web page to show related pins. But those visual search results won’t include ads.