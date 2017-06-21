Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Pinterest Lens, SEO budgets & reviews user behavior
Barry Schwartz on June 21, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Pinterest’s Lens update adds a Snapchat-style look and a fashion sense
Jun 21, 2017 by Tim Peterson
Pinterest is making its image-scanning visual search tool easier to use and more useful for outfit ideas.
- How SEO can create budget efficiencies in paid search campaigns
Jun 21, 2017 by Thomas Stern
Columnist Thomas Stern provides data showing that when used together, SEO and PPC can better achieve desired marketing outcomes such as more qualified traffic and budgetary efficiency.
- Summer solstice 2017 Google doodle marks the longest day of the year
Jun 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
To celebrate today’s summer solstice, Google has brought back the animated mouse featured in its spring solstice doodle in March.
- Reviews & other UGC more influential for consumers than search engines & ads [Study]
Jun 21, 2017 by Greg Sterling
After ratings and reviews, search engines had the greatest influence on buying behavior.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- What link builders really want you to know
- Snapchat’s Snap Map plots Stories by location but not ads (yet)
- Advanced testing: What 4,000 A/B tests can teach you
- The new marketing mandate: Learn fast
- Report: 14 marketing automation vendors profiled — updated for 2017
- Everyone says they offer AI. Here’s how to assess those claims.
- Amazon’s new Prime Wardrobe program is another swing at traditional retailers
- Stackla adds a Co-Pilot to recommend which user content should be published
- D’oh! Three common content promotion mistakes
- With brand safety in mind, YouTube steps up efforts to ‘fight online terror’
- Google’s job listings search is now open to all job search sites & developers
- Tobii Pro now invisibly tracks users’ eyes in VR
- Markerly offers white-labeled influencer network
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google downtown village plan gets its first OK from San Jose City Council, Mercury News
- Hearsay and Moz Rank SEO Winners in Wealth Management, globenewswire.com
Local & Maps
- Moz Local Report: Who’s Winning Wealth Management?, Moz
- Video Deep Dive: Consumer willingness to leave reviews, Local University
Link Building
- 10 Highly Effective B2B Link Building Tactics, WordStream
Searching
- How to Explain Quirky Search Results, martinibuster.com
- SearchResearch Challenge (6/21/17): Seeing things?, SearchReSearch
SEO
- Bad Boy’s SEO: Whatcha Gonna Do When They Come For You?, SEM Rush
- Google Content Stitching Or Quilting Is Not Near Duplicate Content, Search Engine Roundtable
- How To Get Your Featured Snippet, Search Engine People
- Semantic Search and SEO: Everything You Need to Know, Stone Temple
SEM / Paid Search
- The Ultimate Guide to Improving Your Quality Score for PPC, Ignite Visibility
- Unlocking the power of search for CMOs – my Cannes Conversation, Bing Ads Blog
