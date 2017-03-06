Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

How we hijacked Google’s SEO guide search rankings

Mar 6, 2017 by Dan Sharp Contributor Dan Sharp shares an experiment in which his company was able to hijack rankings — from Google itself. See what they learned in the process.

FAQ: How to get Google Assistant on your Android phone

Mar 6, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Google Assistant is officially available for many Android phones now, but the rollout will take time.

How to use Google Tag Manager to show your clients results

Mar 6, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli Columnist Sherry Bonelli provides an overview of Google Tag Manager, including how get started with it.

Google ‘related picks’ now showing under some top stories carousels

Mar 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google looks to show you more AMP top stories by adding a query expansion feature in the mobile search results.

Where is Komodo National Park? Google doodle marks the park’s 37th anniversary

Mar 6, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Designed by Google doodlers from the art, engineering and production staff, the doodle doubles as an interactive quiz.

Google’s “One True Answer” problem — when featured snippets go bad

Mar 5, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Obama’s planning a coup? Women are evil? Several presidents were in the KKK? Republicans are Nazis? Google can go spectacularly wrong with some of its direct answers.