Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Poor Google featured snippets, related picks & getting Google Assistant
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How we hijacked Google’s SEO guide search rankings
Mar 6, 2017 by Dan Sharp
Contributor Dan Sharp shares an experiment in which his company was able to hijack rankings — from Google itself. See what they learned in the process.
- FAQ: How to get Google Assistant on your Android phone
Mar 6, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Google Assistant is officially available for many Android phones now, but the rollout will take time.
- How to use Google Tag Manager to show your clients results
Mar 6, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
Columnist Sherry Bonelli provides an overview of Google Tag Manager, including how get started with it.
- Google ‘related picks’ now showing under some top stories carousels
Mar 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google looks to show you more AMP top stories by adding a query expansion feature in the mobile search results.
- Where is Komodo National Park? Google doodle marks the park’s 37th anniversary
Mar 6, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Designed by Google doodlers from the art, engineering and production staff, the doodle doubles as an interactive quiz.
- Google’s “One True Answer” problem — when featured snippets go bad
Mar 5, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Obama’s planning a coup? Women are evil? Several presidents were in the KKK? Republicans are Nazis? Google can go spectacularly wrong with some of its direct answers.
- The Future is Now: Ramp up your Google Shopping ROI
Mar 6, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Product Listing Ads (PLAs) across desktop and mobile have taken the majority of retailers’ budgets and are driving search advertising growth. But mastering Google Shopping campaigns requires more than just a basic understanding of bid management and product feeds. You need to engage shoppers with a richer, more intuitive search experience by aligning product titles […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- [Reminder] Live Webinar: Intro to Agile Marketing
- Google’s “One True Answer” problem — when featured snippets go bad
- 5 quick web page fixes any blogger can make
- 5 top hacks to step up your B2B content marketing strategy in 2017
- Google tells retailers the Trusted Stores program is shutting down
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Turkey to Investigate Antitrust Complaint Against Google, New York Times
Local & Maps
Link Building
Searching
SEO
- 7 Common Negative SEO Attacks & How To Protect Yourself, receptional.com
- Google: New Pages Can Rank for Competitive Keywords, With Caveats, The SEM Post
- Local SEO for Multiple Locations: Everything You Need to Know, SEM Rush
- The 4 Don’ts of SEO for 2017, Majestic Blog
SEM / Paid Search
- 3 Ways To Use ROAS In PPC Lead Gen Optimization, PPC Hero
- LinkedIn PPC: 5 Common Mistakes To Avoid, Search Engine People
Search Marketing
- Why an Insanely Fast Site Is Your 2017 Priority, BruceClay.com
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.