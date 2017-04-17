Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Going global, PPC in higher ed & more
Amy Gesenhues on April 17, 2017 at 4:05 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- [Reminder] Webinar — National Brands & Local Search: Use Insights to Drive Actions
Apr 17, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With nearly one third of all mobile searches now related to location, the competition for visibility at the local level has heated up. Once a brand has submitted its data to data aggregators, then what? How can brands leverage performance metrics and data to measure their local search performance and take action on it?
- Going global: Common sense considerations too commonly ignored
Apr 17, 2017 by Brendan McGonigle
If you only advertise in the United States, you’re missing out on billions of potential customers. But before you enter the international PPC marketer, consider this advice from columnist Brendan McGonigle.
- Local search ranking factors: What’s working in 2017 [Podcast]
Apr 17, 2017 by Matt McGee
In our new episode, we chat with Darren Shaw about the just-released Local Search Ranking Factors survey and discuss what marketers need to know about local SEO in 2017.
- Listen to your mother: Win Mother’s Day with humor and timing
Apr 17, 2017 by Purna Virji
Advertisers, have you put together your Mother’s Day strategy yet? Columnist Purna Virji from Bing has some tips for capturing searchers looking to celebrate their moms.
- What B2B marketing can teach you about PPC in higher education
Apr 17, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
Though universities are targeting individual consumers rather than businesses, columnist Pauline Jakober shows paid search efforts for these institutions often more closely resemble B2B than B2C.
- Caption Contest: What does this Marketoonist say to you?
Apr 14, 2017 by Scott Brinker
Here’s your chance to contribute and be recognized for your own martech sense of humor by participating in the MarTech Cartoon Caption Contest. Please take a moment to come up with a creative caption for the above cartoon by Thursday, April 27 at midnight EST.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Get answers to your marketing automation questions
- CMO audit series, Part 2: Untangling the web of mobile technology
- Your flexible SEO strategy: Creation, execution and measurement in an ever-changing environment
- The 8 time- & money-saving SEO tools I pay for (& 17 more I use for free)
- 4 lessons from a decade of ad tech disruption
- Google settles Russian antitrust case over default Android apps
- TapInfluence adds tool to automatically check influencers’ posts for FTC compliance
- Quiz: How much do you know about the history of online video — and what it means for the future?
- How to cut through cross-channel noise using intent-driven personalization
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google Spam Hall of Shame, Blumenthals
Link Building
- Creating SCALE: Shared Content and Link Evaluation, Chief Marketing Technologist
Local & Maps
- Google Earth has a ‘brand new’ experience on the way, VentureBeat
Search Marketing
- Essential Search & Social Media Promotion Tips for News Content, Top Rank Marketing Blog
Searching
- Google adds real-time updates from the NHL & NBA directly to its search results, TechCrunch
- Google Hid Easter Eggs On Their Blog For The Holiday, Search Engine Roundtable
- Your Assistant for all seasons , The Official Google Blog
SEM / Paid Search
- Can Call Tracking Solve the Last-Click Attribution Problem?, Search Engine Journal
- Tools Providing Audience Data for Optimizing Landing Pages, PPC Hero
SEO
- 10 Most Harmful Mobile SEO Mistakes You Need to Know, Search Engine Journal
- Google Mobile-First Index Will Affect Link Graph, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Diagnose a Drop in SEO Traffic, Ignite Visibility
- How to Seriously Rock Your Revenue With Seasonal SEO, Search Engine Journal
- Video SEO in 2017 Best Practice Guide, Portent
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.