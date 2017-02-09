Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Report Google autocompletes, Bing iOS app and weather results
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing refreshes weather search results with interactive slider to see forecasts throughout the day
Feb 9, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Snowbirds can also get quick results for snow conditions at U.S. ski resorts.
- Google is testing a new way to report offensive Autocomplete suggestions
Feb 9, 2017 by Matt McGee
Feedback tool is currently in limited testing, but company hopes to launch it worldwide soon.
- Update: Brands saw bigger search lifts from releasing ads early online than actual Super Bowl ads
Feb 9, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Game day ads drove incremental lifts in branded search for CPG, almost none for B2B brands, Quantcast data show.
- Bing updates iOS search app with new ways to create video lists & find homes for sale
Feb 9, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
With the new 6.11 version of Bing’s iOS search app, results for a “homes for sale + zip code” query returns real estate listings for specified zip codes.
- Survey: Alexa the most frequently used assistant, Cortana seen as most accurate
Feb 9, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Nearly 60 percent used voice because it was faster or easier than typing.
- Cool tricks to explore Google’s Knowledge Graph results, featuring Donald Trump
Feb 9, 2017 by Tony Edward
Whether you want to gain some insight into how Google’s Knowledge Graph works or just want to prank your friends, columnist Tony Edward shows some cool tricks for changing up the SERP display with URL modifiers.
- Local SEO in 2017: 5 simple ways to dominate local search
Feb 9, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
New to local search? Wondering where to start? Columnist Sherry Bonelli offers five tactics to help you kick off your local SEO campaign.
- AdWords Converted Clicks sunsets for good in March
Feb 9, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The old metric will vanish completely as Conversions measurement fully takes over.
- [Webinar] Creative is Complicated: Tips for better brand/agency collaboration
Feb 8, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
We all know the creative process is challenging. Its non-linear nature often causes frustration, delays, unplanned expenses and burned-out creative teams. Join brand expert Lesya Lysyj and Hightail’s Chief Operating Officer Mike Trigg as they explore the hidden costs of a broken creative process and provide best practices for better creative collaboration. You’ll learn: how […]
