Bing refreshes weather search results with interactive slider to see forecasts throughout the day

Feb 9, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Snowbirds can also get quick results for snow conditions at U.S. ski resorts.

Google is testing a new way to report offensive Autocomplete suggestions

Feb 9, 2017 by Matt McGee Feedback tool is currently in limited testing, but company hopes to launch it worldwide soon.

Update: Brands saw bigger search lifts from releasing ads early online than actual Super Bowl ads

Feb 9, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Game day ads drove incremental lifts in branded search for CPG, almost none for B2B brands, Quantcast data show.

Bing updates iOS search app with new ways to create video lists & find homes for sale

Feb 9, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues With the new 6.11 version of Bing’s iOS search app, results for a “homes for sale + zip code” query returns real estate listings for specified zip codes.

Survey: Alexa the most frequently used assistant, Cortana seen as most accurate

Feb 9, 2017 by Greg Sterling Nearly 60 percent used voice because it was faster or easier than typing.

Cool tricks to explore Google’s Knowledge Graph results, featuring Donald Trump

Feb 9, 2017 by Tony Edward Whether you want to gain some insight into how Google’s Knowledge Graph works or just want to prank your friends, columnist Tony Edward shows some cool tricks for changing up the SERP display with URL modifiers.

Local SEO in 2017: 5 simple ways to dominate local search

Feb 9, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli New to local search? Wondering where to start? Columnist Sherry Bonelli offers five tactics to help you kick off your local SEO campaign.

AdWords Converted Clicks sunsets for good in March

Feb 9, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The old metric will vanish completely as Conversions measurement fully takes over.