Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Three ways B2B manufacturers can capitalize on ‘Made in the USA’ searches

Jun 5, 2017 by Dianna Huff In the third and final installment of her three-part series on marketing American-made products, columnist Dianna Huff discusses how manufacturers can most effectively utilize SEO, SEM and other channels for B2B marketing.

Google logo goes green to promote the company’s first official environmental report

Jun 5, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Today’s animated Google logo leads to 72-page report outlining Google’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Focus on these 5 areas to deliver big results in e-commerce SEO

Jun 5, 2017 by Brian Patterson Need to improve SEO for your large-scale e-commerce site and don’t have the bandwidth to optimize content on a page-by-page basis? Check out these tips from columnist Brian Patterson.

The perfect structure for managing profitable shopping ads

Jun 5, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr When you start advertising on a new platform, deciding how to structure things can be scary because there’s the risk that a bad decision now could hamper your future efforts. So if you’re new to managing shopping ads, or you’re looking for some fresh ideas to revive underperforming campaigns, I’ll show you my ideal shopping […]

Josephine Baker Google Doodle honors Jazz Age icon & highlights her civil rights work

Jun 3, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Born on this date in 1906, Baker was one of the most photographed women of her time.