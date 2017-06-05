Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Retail SEO, B2B searches & green Google logo
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Three ways B2B manufacturers can capitalize on ‘Made in the USA’ searches
Jun 5, 2017 by Dianna Huff
In the third and final installment of her three-part series on marketing American-made products, columnist Dianna Huff discusses how manufacturers can most effectively utilize SEO, SEM and other channels for B2B marketing.
- Google logo goes green to promote the company’s first official environmental report
Jun 5, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Today’s animated Google logo leads to 72-page report outlining Google’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
- Focus on these 5 areas to deliver big results in e-commerce SEO
Jun 5, 2017 by Brian Patterson
Need to improve SEO for your large-scale e-commerce site and don’t have the bandwidth to optimize content on a page-by-page basis? Check out these tips from columnist Brian Patterson.
- The perfect structure for managing profitable shopping ads
Jun 5, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr
When you start advertising on a new platform, deciding how to structure things can be scary because there’s the risk that a bad decision now could hamper your future efforts. So if you’re new to managing shopping ads, or you’re looking for some fresh ideas to revive underperforming campaigns, I’ll show you my ideal shopping […]
- Josephine Baker Google Doodle honors Jazz Age icon & highlights her civil rights work
Jun 3, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Born on this date in 1906, Baker was one of the most photographed women of her time.
- Learn best practices for mobile search and in-store sales
Jun 2, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Today’s consumers research products on the go, using their smartphones to find and choose at which nearby business to make a purchase or eat a meal. Most visit the store they select on the same day. Yet most marketers can’t – or don’t – optimize their digital presence or measure the impact of their digital […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How to rank for ‘position 0’ in 3 simple steps: A featured snippets primer
- WWDC: Safari will block third-party trackers from following users around the web
- Google updates YouTube creator guidelines for ad-friendly content
- Beyond the martech stack: It takes an orchestra to solve the customer experience
- A tale of two cake smashes: How to choose between live and recorded video
- Not your father’s billboards: Interactive out-of-home is coming of age
- In Massachusetts, retailers’ cookies will soon lead to sales tax
- The perfect structure for managing profitable shopping ads
- Mobile marketing and in-store sales: what’s the correlation?
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Google Earth Imagery Updates: Flooding and Factory Fire, Google Earth Blog
- How to Delete a Google My Business Listing – A Common Question with a Complex Answer, Moz
- Let’s clear the air: mapping our environment for our health, Google Blog
Searching
- Apple stops showing 32-bit iOS apps in your search results, Engadget
- Answer: Nautical mysteries?, SearchReSearch
- Google Testing A More Colorful Black Search Results Design, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- 7 Time Management Hacks for SEOs, Search Engine Journal
- Google Search Console Renames "Other Resources" To "Web Tools", Search Engine Roundtable
- How To Conduct A Content Audit To Improve SEO, Sales, And Customer Engagement, SEM Rush
- June 2017 Google Webmaster Report: Ranking Shifts, Mobile First & Link Warnings, Search Engine Roundtable
- Preventing your site from being indexed, the right way, Yoast
- Technical SEO Wins And Quick Fixes #semrushchat, SEM Rush
- Why Your Site Structure Matters for SEO – Here’s Why #121, Stone Temple
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.