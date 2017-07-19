Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Right to be forgotten, Google Analytics questions & Search Console changes
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Three ways local businesses can survive the on-demand threat
Jul 19, 2017 by Adam Dorfman
How worried should brick-and-mortar businesses be about companies like Amazon? Columnist Adam Dorfman weighs in with some thoughts on how local players can stay competitive.
- Merkle: Google paid search spend up 23% in Q2, thanks to non-brand text & shopping ads
Jul 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Google, Bing Ads and Amazon are all seeing growth in shopping ads.
- Top European court to decide if Google needs to purge disputed links from global index
Jul 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling
French regulators have argued that the “right to be forgotten” is not fully enforceable unless content is removed worldwide.
- Google Search Console average impression data change is not a bug, it is a reporting change
Jul 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
It’s not a bug, it is a new feature, says Google, referring to the change in some of the metrics reporting in the Search Analytics tool.
- Eight insider tips for exceptional price extensions
Jul 19, 2017 by Matt Lawson
Price extensions show off your products alongside your ads in a carousel. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson runs down how to make your price extensions stand out on the results page.
- Did you know? Google sees JavaScript links you don’t
Jul 19, 2017 by Kyla Becker
Columnist Kyla Becker explains how poor visibility into JavaScript backlinks can impact webmasters’ ability to keep a clean backlink profile.
- Study: How (and why) Google ranks videos differently from the way YouTube does
Jul 19, 2017 by Greg Finn
According to a new report from Stone Temple Consulting, when Google returns multiple YouTube videos in the results pages, the ranking order between Google and YouTube varies 56.8% of the time.
- Google asks some searchers to tag movies with critic statements
Jul 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is experimenting with a new movie feature to let searchers tag videos.
- 7 reasons to enter the 2017 Search Engine Land Awards
Jul 19, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Find out why you should be entering the competition to earn recognition for your achievements in SEO and SEM. The Search Engine Land Awards are the highest honors in search marketing.
- Google Analytics rolling out ‘ask a question’ to get answers instantaneously
Jul 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
With natural language, users can quickly get data without having to dig for it from both desktop and Google Analytics’ mobile apps.
- Google Now is dead, long live ‘the feed’
Jul 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google is killing the ‘Google Now’ name but improving the underlying functionality to make it more controllable, engaging — and searchable.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Why mistakes make you a better link builder
- Facebook plans to start testing Instant Article subscriptions as soon as October
- Is your demand-side platform real or fake?
- A billion reasons why loyalty marketers need customer identity
- 5 reasons to create content outside your niche
- 7 reasons to enter the 2017 Landy Awards
- How to market your brand using interactive native content — Part 4
- It’s time to embrace new strategies for apparel: Broadening tactics through user intent
- Video: How Snapchat’s Snap Publisher ad creation tool works
- Winning strategies for product pages: Improving findability and buyability
- LiveRamp launches IdentityLink for Publishers
- Cedato offers Video Tech Stack for Publishers
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- A new look for our Transparency Report, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Google Websites Passes 250,000 Sites Created, Mike Blumenthal
Link Building
- 2 Things Every SEO & Link Building Champion Must Learn, Search Engine Journal
- 3 Visual Content Formats You Should be Using for Link Building, Search Engine Journal
SEO
- "SEO Is Always Changing"… Or Is It?: Debunking the Myth and Getting Back to Basics, Moz
- Google Does Not Penalize For Spamming META Keywords, Search Engine Roundtable
- How much should you pay for SEO? The data points the way., SEM Rush
- Is Machine Generated Content For Human Consumption Against Google’s Guidelines?, Search Engine Roundtable
- The Fred Update: Why did you lose your Rankings in Google?, Majestic Blog
- Why microsites are bad for SEO, Branded3
SEM / Paid Search
- Google AdWords Report Editor Adds Compare Two Date Ranges, Search Engine Roundtable
- Healthcare Remarketing, Quality Score, Impression Share, PPC Hero
- How To Keep Track Of Your Pay Per Call Traffic, Search Engine People
