Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Three ways local businesses can survive the on-demand threat

Jul 19, 2017 by Adam Dorfman How worried should brick-and-mortar businesses be about companies like Amazon? Columnist Adam Dorfman weighs in with some thoughts on how local players can stay competitive.

Merkle: Google paid search spend up 23% in Q2, thanks to non-brand text & shopping ads

Jul 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Google, Bing Ads and Amazon are all seeing growth in shopping ads.

Top European court to decide if Google needs to purge disputed links from global index

Jul 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling French regulators have argued that the “right to be forgotten” is not fully enforceable unless content is removed worldwide.

Google Search Console average impression data change is not a bug, it is a reporting change

Jul 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz It’s not a bug, it is a new feature, says Google, referring to the change in some of the metrics reporting in the Search Analytics tool.

Eight insider tips for exceptional price extensions

Jul 19, 2017 by Matt Lawson Price extensions show off your products alongside your ads in a carousel. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson runs down how to make your price extensions stand out on the results page.

Did you know? Google sees JavaScript links you don’t

Jul 19, 2017 by Kyla Becker Columnist Kyla Becker explains how poor visibility into JavaScript backlinks can impact webmasters’ ability to keep a clean backlink profile.

Study: How (and why) Google ranks videos differently from the way YouTube does

Jul 19, 2017 by Greg Finn According to a new report from Stone Temple Consulting, when Google returns multiple YouTube videos in the results pages, the ranking order between Google and YouTube varies 56.8% of the time.

Google asks some searchers to tag movies with critic statements

Jul 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is experimenting with a new movie feature to let searchers tag videos.

7 reasons to enter the 2017 Search Engine Land Awards

Jul 19, 2017 by Search Engine Land Find out why you should be entering the competition to earn recognition for your achievements in SEO and SEM. The Search Engine Land Awards are the highest honors in search marketing.

Google Analytics rolling out ‘ask a question’ to get answers instantaneously

Jul 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin With natural language, users can quickly get data without having to dig for it from both desktop and Google Analytics’ mobile apps.