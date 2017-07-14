Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

An update on executive changes on the editorial team

Jul 14, 2017 by Elisabeth Osmeloski Flagship sites Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and upstart MarTech Today look ahead as personnel shifts present new growth opportunities.

Jul 14, 2017 by Elizabeth Laird Marketers are often responsible for generating leads, but columnist Elizabeth Laird explains how they can also help move those leads down the sales funnel.

Jul 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Dog working at Google: Source: Instagram Google cake: Source: Instagram Google’s indoor race track: Source: Instagram […]