SearchCap: Sales funnels, search pics & editorial changes
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- An update on executive changes on the editorial team
Jul 14, 2017 by Elisabeth Osmeloski
Flagship sites Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and upstart MarTech Today look ahead as personnel shifts present new growth opportunities.
- How marketers’ influence can expand beyond lead gen: Utilizing remarketing for nurturing leads
Jul 14, 2017 by Elizabeth Laird
Marketers are often responsible for generating leads, but columnist Elizabeth Laird explains how they can also help move those leads down the sales funnel.
- Search in Pics: Google indoor race track, dog at work & yummy cake
Jul 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Dog working at Google: Source: Instagram Google cake: Source: Instagram Google’s indoor race track: Source: Instagram […]
- Integrate your search and social campaigns to increase conversion rates and revenue
Jul 13, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
In this report, Marin compared results from advertisers who manage their programs separately to those that have integrated search and social programs. The research showed that marketers who integrate their search and social advertising programs find significantly more consumers who are not only more likely to convert, but who are also likely to spend more. […]
An update on executive changes on the editorial team
