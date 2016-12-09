Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Yahoo introduces ‘Answers Now’ app but will users respond?

Dec 9, 2016 by Greg Sterling The company hopes to address historical quality problems with a matching algorithm.

Three steps to customer experience excellence

Dec 9, 2016 by Digital Marketing Depot Customer experience is the modern competitive battlefield. Eighty-nine percent of marketers today compete primarily on the basis of customer experience. Despite being a cross-functional initiative, marketing leaders are on the hook and on the front lines to deliver results in support of the customer experience mandate. This guide from Gartner for Marketers shows you how […]

NORAD’s Santa Tracker counts down the days until Christmas 2016 with Bing’s help

Dec 9, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues In 1955, NORAD’s number was mistakenly printed in a 1955 Sears Roebuck & Co. holiday ad. The organization has been tracking Santa ever since.

Digital assistants, conversational search and the future of local

Dec 9, 2016 by Brian Smith As digital assistants like Alexa and Google Home become more popular, how can local search marketers adapt? Columnist Brian Smith shares his tips.