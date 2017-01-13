Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Newly-granted Google patent sheds light on how the search engine sees entities

Jan 13, 2017 by Dave Davies Columnist Dave Davies explains a recent Google patent which hints at how the search engine processes entity information to answer questions. This can provide hints into how SEOs can structure their content to be deemed relevant.

10 things every performance marketer should know

Jan 13, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot In the age of digital marketing, terms like attribution, mobile marketing and ROI reign supreme. Businesses are constantly looking for new ways to get the most out of their advertising spend, and publishers are on the hunt for the best offers and highest payouts. There’s a lot to learn when it comes to success in […]