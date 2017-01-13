Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Search engine entities, pictures & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Newly-granted Google patent sheds light on how the search engine sees entities
Jan 13, 2017 by Dave Davies
Columnist Dave Davies explains a recent Google patent which hints at how the search engine processes entity information to answer questions. This can provide hints into how SEOs can structure their content to be deemed relevant.
- 10 things every performance marketer should know
Jan 13, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
In the age of digital marketing, terms like attribution, mobile marketing and ROI reign supreme. Businesses are constantly looking for new ways to get the most out of their advertising spend, and publishers are on the hunt for the best offers and highest payouts. There’s a lot to learn when it comes to success in […]
- Search in Pics: Google Bollywood car, orange tree & indoor bike parking
Jan 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google Bollywood car: Source: Twitter Indoor orange picking at Google: Source: Instagram Circular ping pong table […]
