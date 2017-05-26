Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Search trademark issues & search pictures
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Initial Interest Confusion rears its ugly head once more in trademark infringement case
May 26, 2017 by Chris Silver Smith
Columnist Chris Silver Smith details recent trademark infringement cases in which site search results pages caused legal issues for retailer sites. E-commerce businesses should take notice!
- Search in Pics: Google drum set, a deep blue room & Google sneakers
May 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google deep blue meeting room: Source: Twitter Google elephant march wallpaper: Source: Instagram A dog wearing […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Micro-wins: The true secret to AdWords success
- New Quality Score metrics: What matters most, and how to improve your ads
- StepsAway launches in-store, WiFi-based marketing for retailers
- How to compare paid search and organic search without sounding foolish
- Knoema offers a chatbot interface for its data search engine
- Google launches ads measurement system for cross-device campaigns on YouTube, DoubleClick, GDN
- Google warns authors, publications against misusing links in syndicated articles & posts
- Why some ad tech vets have doubts about Havas’ new transparency platform
- How to create remarkable offers and increase your conversion rate
- What a 32-step journey to a Bruno Mars album can teach marketers and tech companies
- Looking for a marketing automation platform? This guide takes the guesswork out.
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Baidu Vice President James Lu Steps Down, China Money Network
Local & Maps
- A massive iceberg slowly forming – Larsen-C, Google Earth Blog
- It’s Beatlemania in Google Earth, Google Blog
Link Building
SEO
- 4 Major SEO Shifts You Need To Incorporate in Your Blogging Strategy, SEM Rush
- Google Again Says There Was No Sandbox, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Click-Through Rates in 2017 by Ranking Position, Ignite Visibility
- Google Says Not All Ads Above The Fold Are Bad, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Vet An SEO Agency (and Prevent Failure), Search Engine Journal
- SEO Health Check | How to Guide, Hallam Internet
- SEO: Keep Rankings Up while Site Is Down, Practical E-Commerce
- The May 17, 2017 Google Algorithm Update – Frequency of Quality Updates, Surfing The Gray Area, and Reversals, Glenn Gabe
SEM / Paid Search
- Validation rules for the new dynamic ad group type in Search campaigns, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Marketing
- Video: Google Algorithm Updates, Link Spam Warning & Many Search Tests, Search Engine Roundtable
- Yes, Google Still Hates B2B Advertisers, Beyond the Paid
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.