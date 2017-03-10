Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: SEM accounts, pictures & more SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Search in Pics: Android ice sculpture, AMP team & cloud balloons
Mar 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google line: Source: Instagram Google cloud balloons: Source: Twitter Google AMP team: Source: Twitter Interesting Google […]
- SEM account management: Part 1 — How to avoid getting fired
Mar 10, 2017 by Ted Ives
In the first of his three-part series on how to be a great SEM account manager, contributor Ted Ives discusses some basic mistakes newbies make that could cost them their jobs.
- Optimizing for Mobile Search: A checklist to improve local SEO
Mar 9, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Mobile devices now account for nearly 60 percent of all searches. Are your local sites and landing pages in the best position to show up in the SERPs and engage mobile consumers? Join us for an in-depth look at how to optimize your location-based marketing strategy for the mobile consumer. We’ll provide a checklist of […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Should PPC agencies be scared of automation?
- Making complementary media strategies work: The recipe for cross-channel attribution
- Mobile page speed is important, but not (yet) for SEO
- 10 ways to improve your business locators
- How James Allen marries email & remarketing to win over brides & grooms
- Facebook will let publishers show more ads in Instant Articles
- 10 easy steps to help your business flourish on Facebook
- Still not sold on native advertising? 3 benefits you should know about.
- How to fight against online ad fraud (in 6 steps)
- Smaato launches ‘first Inventory Discovery’ feature for mobile advertisers
- Why brick-and-mortar retailers need to go digital with analytics
- The Value of a Happy Customer: Action steps to a great customer experience
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- SEO Asks Google How They Can Find The Googler Who Banned Them, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Google Testing Video Carousel In Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- What are the SEO ranking factors in 2017?, wedowebcontent.com
SEM / Paid Search
- 3 Tips for Effective Paid Search Audience Management, Merkle
- 8 Excel Formulas for Google’s Keyword Planner Search Volume Numbers, Search Engine Journal
- Google AdWords Doesn’t Allow Emojis But They Keep Showing Up, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Run Your First Facebook PPC Campaign (if You Have no Experience), quicksprout.com
Search Marketing
- Better Alternatives to "Expert Roundup"-Style Content – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Video: Google Fred Search Update, SEO, AMP, Links, Snippets, AdWords & More, Search Engine Roundtable
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.