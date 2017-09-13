Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: SEO content audits, a search marketer’s view of Facebook & a link study
Amy Gesenhues on September 13, 2017 at 4:10 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How to conduct an SEO content audit
Sep 13, 2017 by Thomas Stern
Columnist Thomas Stern shows how a content audit, when done right, can help you assess whether your content is relevant not only to your brand goals and SEO objectives, but also to the customer’s needs.
- Report: Google ending ‘first click free’ to help publishers boost subscriptions
Sep 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The WSJ pulled out of FCF and saw traffic losses but higher subscription revenue.
- A search marketer’s view of Facebook’s advertising platform
Sep 13, 2017 by Ted Ives
Search marketers, have you considered expanding into paid social? Columnist Ted Ives details some of the hurdles and difficulties he’s encountered in venturing into Facebook Ads territory.
- New Google link study shows links are as important as ever for ranking well in search
Sep 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
A link study done three years in a row shows how links continue to be a powerful ranking signal and will likely remain that way.
- Facebook will stop displaying Instant Articles within Messenger
Sep 13, 2017 by Tim Peterson
Messenger added support for Instant Articles 14 months ago, but 14 months ago, Facebook’s proprietary format had fewer problems.
- 7 ways to use people-based search
Sep 13, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
People-based search lets you reach the right people at the exact moment they show intent to buy. That’s huge. But to get the most out of this new discipline, search marketers need to be able to reach more people and try more use cases.
