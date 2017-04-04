Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: SEO periodic table, Google updates & rank tracking
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The problem with obsessive rank tracking
Apr 4, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
Search engine optimization (SEO) is often focused on achieving high rankings in search results pages. But columnist Ryan Shelley explains why this mindset may steer us wrong.
- SMX West: Solving SEO Issues in Google’s Post-Update World
Apr 4, 2017 by Mark Traphagen
Now that Google no longer regularly announced algorithm updates, it can be hard to tell when your site’s been hit by one. Luckily, there are steps you can take to determine if you’ve been hit. Contributor Mark Traphagen sums up a session from SMX West on this topic.
- [Live Webinar] Customer data: new strategies to keep it fresh and accurate
Apr 4, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Join data experts David M. Raab and John Hurley as they describe how Radius and its clients built a network of B2B business and contact information, and how you can create a new data source with unprecedented freshness, accuracy, and coverage. Attend this webinar and learn: how to measure – and improve — your current […]
- Please take Search Engine Land’s SEO Success Factors Survey
Apr 4, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Your feedback helps us update The Periodic Table Of SEO Success Factors. Please lend us a few minutes and your expertise!
- Taking the brand/agency partnership to the next level
Apr 4, 2017 by Laura Scott
Contributor Laura Scott recaps a session from SMX West that focused on how to strengthen the relationship between agencies and brands.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook’s Canvas ads get easier to create (and recreate) with new API
- P&G’s Marc Pritchard calls for timeline on digital ad measurement audits
- SEO and social: 1 + 1 = 3
- [Live Webinar] Customer data: new strategies to keep it fresh and accurate
- 10 truisms about agencies and clients
- Taboola’s new LiveIntent partnership means it can now definitively identify users’ devices
- Android now the world’s dominant OS, surpassing Windows
- A deep look at Google’s biggest-ever search quality crisis
- Live video has become the creative canvas for digital marketers
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- SEO Agencies Receiving Emails Threatening Negative SEO, DDoS Attacks, Bill Hartzer
- SMX West Survey – San Jose 2017, Serpact
Local & Maps
- Google Local Results Showing Specific Query Data, Search Engine Roundtable
- Weird rows of dots in the Amazon, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
SEO
- Google Personal Assistant Search Optimization (PASO) – Why It’s A Game Changer, ignitevisibility.com
- Answers to Your Top Questions About Redirects #semrushchat, SEM Rush
- Google’s Rule Of Thumb On Quality Content, Search Engine Roundtable
- Maximizing Click-Through Rates with Google Search Console, Clutch.co
- Page speed as a ranking factor: what you need to know, Yoast
- Practical Guide For Organized SEO Teams: 2017 Edition, SEM Rush
- Site Speed: Ranking Factor or Not? Everything Googlers Ever Said about Site Speed, Search Engine People
- Thinking Beyond the Sale; Practical E-commerce Optimisation Tips, State of Digital
SEM / Paid Search
- Insights For Building A Strong PPC Team, PPC Hero
Search Marketing
- April 2017 Google Webmaster Report: Fred Update, Offensive & Hateful Filters & Machine Learning, Search Engine Roundtable
- How To Do Keyword Research in 2017, Ahrefs Guide
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.