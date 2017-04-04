Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The problem with obsessive rank tracking

Apr 4, 2017 by Ryan Shelley Search engine optimization (SEO) is often focused on achieving high rankings in search results pages. But columnist Ryan Shelley explains why this mindset may steer us wrong.

SMX West: Solving SEO Issues in Google’s Post-Update World

Apr 4, 2017 by Mark Traphagen Now that Google no longer regularly announced algorithm updates, it can be hard to tell when your site’s been hit by one. Luckily, there are steps you can take to determine if you’ve been hit. Contributor Mark Traphagen sums up a session from SMX West on this topic.

[Live Webinar] Customer data: new strategies to keep it fresh and accurate

Apr 4, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Join data experts David M. Raab and John Hurley as they describe how Radius and its clients built a network of B2B business and contact information, and how you can create a new data source with unprecedented freshness, accuracy, and coverage. Attend this webinar and learn: how to measure – and improve — your current […]

Please take Search Engine Land’s SEO Success Factors Survey

Apr 4, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Your feedback helps us update The Periodic Table Of SEO Success Factors. Please lend us a few minutes and your expertise!