SearchCap: SEO success, AdWords spreadsheets & July Fourth
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- This script automates adding any AdWords data to a Google spreadsheet
Jul 5, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Feeling bogged down by all the reports you need to create for your AdWords campaigns? Columnist Frederick Vallaeys has put together a script that may help.
- SEO case study: Zero to 100,000 visitors in 12 months
Jul 5, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
Columnist Andrew Dennis outlines the process he used to successfully build up traffic for a brand-new website — without using any tricks or hacks.
- Fourth of July Google doodle inspired by US’s 1st National Parks director, Stephen Mather
Jul 4, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Created in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson, the US National Park Service is often cited as America’s best idea.
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- EU backs tax clampdown on Google, Apple, MarketWatch
- Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators seek expert help in Google Android case – sources, Reuters
- Google to Tap Renewable Power From Norway’s Biggest Wind Farm, Fortune.com
- Meet the New Executive Editor of SEJ: Danny Goodwin, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- Google Earth Live: Explore.org invites you to hang out with Alaskan Brown Bears, Google Blog
- Google My Business Websites Hijack Local Business URLs, Bill Hartzer
- Google Posts Expire In 7 Days, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- Are There Any Broken Backlinks Left? Yes!, Majestic Blog
Searching
- KAYAK Introduces Travel Search by Emoji, prnewswire.com
- Search Algorithms Kept Me From My Sister for 14 Years, Wired
- SearchResearch Challenge (7/5/2017): An important plant that’s now extinct?, SearchReSearch
- Wolfram Alpha Is Making It Extremely Easy for Students to Cheat, Wired
SEO
- 13 SEO Job Interview GOTCHA! Questions You Should Never Ask, Search Engine Journal
- 7 Content Marketing Tactics To Boost Your Organic Traffic, Search Engine People
- Google Can Index Content In iFrames: SEOing iFrames, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Console Index Status Takes 3-5 Days To Collect Data, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s June 25th Update Shows No Real Patterns, Search Engine Roundtable
- How SEMrush Tools Can Save You Time Creating Reports for Clients, SEM Rush
- New Share Button on Android sends any page to your Majestic account., Majestic Blog
SEM / Paid Search
- Calculating Bid Adjustments: How to Set More Specific Bids In AdWords, periscopix.co.uk
- How To Create Actionable PPC Reports, PPC Hero
- The Comprehensive Guide to Online Advertising Costs, WordStream
- Top Consumer Product Keywords in UK Paid Search, AdGooroo
Search Marketing
- 7 Powerful Non-SEO Reasons to Try Guest Posting, problogger.com
- Google Attribution – Google Analytics Updated, Hallam Internet
