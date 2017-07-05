Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

This script automates adding any AdWords data to a Google spreadsheet

Jul 5, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys Feeling bogged down by all the reports you need to create for your AdWords campaigns? Columnist Frederick Vallaeys has put together a script that may help.

SEO case study: Zero to 100,000 visitors in 12 months

Jul 5, 2017 by Andrew Dennis Columnist Andrew Dennis outlines the process he used to successfully build up traffic for a brand-new website — without using any tricks or hacks.