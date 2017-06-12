Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The Periodic Table of SEO Success Factors: 2017 edition now released

Jun 12, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Mobile, direct answers & site speed factors gain greater weight.

Gboard for Android gets new ways to search for emojis & phrase suggestions

Jun 12, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues The Android version of Gboard will now anticipate what phrase you’re about to type and offer possible suggestions.

Bing Ads rolls out expanded device targeting globally, supports mobile-only campaigns

Jun 12, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The update brings Bing Ads in line with Google AdWords device bidding.

Google News spammed with drug spam, dating sites & more

Jun 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Beware: The Google News health section is now filled with a lot of hacked content and spam.

Google Posts for small businesses moves to Google My Business

Jun 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google has moved the management location of Google Posts and the company hopes to expand Posts to more businesses and organizations.

4 reasons your PPC programs can fail

Jun 12, 2017 by Pauline Jakober Are you your own greatest obstacle to paid search success? Columnist Pauline Jakober explains four ways you may be inadvertently setting your PPC campaigns up for failure.

How to create content at scale with a limited budget

Jun 12, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Marketers are under increased pressure to deliver more content than ever before. Brand managers and prospective consumers expect content to captivate attention and provide memorable experiences. The biggest challenge obstructing the demands of marketing is budgets. Marketing budgets remain static year over year, often leaving teams lacking in resources to scale content creation. In this […]