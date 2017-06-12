Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: SEO success factors, Google News spam, Bing Ads device bidding
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The Periodic Table of SEO Success Factors: 2017 edition now released
Jun 12, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Mobile, direct answers & site speed factors gain greater weight.
- Gboard for Android gets new ways to search for emojis & phrase suggestions
Jun 12, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The Android version of Gboard will now anticipate what phrase you’re about to type and offer possible suggestions.
- Bing Ads rolls out expanded device targeting globally, supports mobile-only campaigns
Jun 12, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The update brings Bing Ads in line with Google AdWords device bidding.
- Google News spammed with drug spam, dating sites & more
Jun 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Beware: The Google News health section is now filled with a lot of hacked content and spam.
- Google Posts for small businesses moves to Google My Business
Jun 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google has moved the management location of Google Posts and the company hopes to expand Posts to more businesses and organizations.
- 4 reasons your PPC programs can fail
Jun 12, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
Are you your own greatest obstacle to paid search success? Columnist Pauline Jakober explains four ways you may be inadvertently setting your PPC campaigns up for failure.
- How to create content at scale with a limited budget
Jun 12, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketers are under increased pressure to deliver more content than ever before. Brand managers and prospective consumers expect content to captivate attention and provide memorable experiences. The biggest challenge obstructing the demands of marketing is budgets. Marketing budgets remain static year over year, often leaving teams lacking in resources to scale content creation. In this […]
- Compare 9 paid search campaign management tools
Jun 9, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketing Land’s “Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for paid search and other media campaign management platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this software into your business. This 50-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for paid media management tools […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The value of applying artificial intelligence in display advertising
- Want to start shooting video in-house but still want a professional look? Here’s what to buy
- Brands are facing a whole new world of retail realities
- Baby Come Back! How to Grow Customer Revenue with People-Based Search Marketing
- A guide to Snapchat advertising as self-serve tool officially opens
- Apple’s Business Chat is a powerful new channel for customer service & inbound sales
- Pew Report: The Internet of Things could drive people away from connectivity
- Do SMB websites matter anymore? YP says yes, introduces new ‘pro’ SEO product
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Google Adds Festival Locations to Local Google Maps, The SEM Post
- Google Earth Imagery Update: Mudslides in Argentina and Oroville Dam update, Google Earth Blog
- Google Hotel Price Slider With Pricing Graph, Search Engine Roundtable
- Unannounced Google Posts Beta Gets Help Files & Content Policy, Mike Blumenthal
Link Building
- How to undertake large-scale competitive link analysis, Builtvisible
- Link Building: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Search Engine Journal
Searching
- Answer: Finding shadows in ball parks?, SearchReSearch
- How to Use Google Image Search on the Go, New York Times
SEO
- Bing Image Search Slow To Drop Removed Images?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Explains Near Duplicate Content, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Most CMSs Have XML Sitemap Implementations, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO basics: What is structured data?, Yoast
- SEO Knowledge Interview Questions: Unimportant Off-Page SEO Factors, polepositionmarketing.com
- SEO Tips from Glastonbury 2017, Hallam Internet
- The Complete List of Google Penalties & How to Recover, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- 4 Must-Try Google Mobile Ad Strategies (with Data!), WordStream
- Ad Copywriting: Winning Techniques of Australia’s Top 20 E-Retailers, SEM Rush
- Assessing the Impact of Google’s May Ad Rank Changes, Merkle
- Four Unique Features Found In Baidu Paid Search Management, komarketing.com
- YouTube Shopping Ad Campaigns – Learn the Basics, 3Q Digital
Search Marketing
- Google Data Studio: What Is It, What’s Working & What’s Missing, Seer Interactive
