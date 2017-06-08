Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

WSJ: How Siri went from virtual assistant market leader to laggard

Jun 8, 2017 by Greg Sterling Internal cultural issues and employee departures have impacted Siri’s evolution.

Voice search becomes voice action: A key talking point at SMX London

Jun 8, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen Columnist Andreas Reiffen recaps a session from SMX London that focused on the future of voice search — and what search marketers must do to prepare.

LiveRamp adds people-based search targeting to IdentityLink

Jun 8, 2017 by Barry Levine Its new capability allows brands to add missing email addresses to their CRMs for search targeting with Google AdWords.