SearchCap: Siri disappointment, link referrers & LiveRamp IdentityLink
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- WSJ: How Siri went from virtual assistant market leader to laggard
Jun 8, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Internal cultural issues and employee departures have impacted Siri’s evolution.
- Voice search becomes voice action: A key talking point at SMX London
Jun 8, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen
Columnist Andreas Reiffen recaps a session from SMX London that focused on the future of voice search — and what search marketers must do to prepare.
- LiveRamp adds people-based search targeting to IdentityLink
Jun 8, 2017 by Barry Levine
Its new capability allows brands to add missing email addresses to their CRMs for search targeting with Google AdWords.
- What you need to know about Referrer Policy
Jun 8, 2017 by Patrick Stox
Seeing some confusing referrer data in your analytics program? It might be the result of an issue with ‘noreferrer.’ Columnist Patrick Stox explains Referrer Policy, which lets webmasters define the value of the referrer header in outbound links.
