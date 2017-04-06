Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Siri is Google’s nearest mobile search competitor [Report]

Apr 6, 2017 by Greg Sterling According to a survey from Fivesight Research, Siri had a larger share of mobile search than Bing or Yahoo.

Google says it has reduced fake Google Maps listings by 70% since 2015

Apr 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Company cites machine learning and new business verification techniques as main reasons for the decline.

Google hopeful the mobile-first index will launch by year’s end

Apr 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz But Gary Illyes says it might not go live until 2018.

What the data tells us about the death of exact match and its impact

Apr 6, 2017 by Aaron Levy Following Google’s recent changes to exact match in AdWords, many search marketers were concerned about the impact on their accounts. Now that it’s been a couple weeks, columnist Aaron Levy digs through his client data to see whether advertisers’ fears have come to pass.