SearchCap: Siri search, Google Maps spam & Google mobile-first index
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Siri is Google’s nearest mobile search competitor [Report]
Apr 6, 2017 by Greg Sterling
According to a survey from Fivesight Research, Siri had a larger share of mobile search than Bing or Yahoo.
- Google says it has reduced fake Google Maps listings by 70% since 2015
Apr 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Company cites machine learning and new business verification techniques as main reasons for the decline.
- Google hopeful the mobile-first index will launch by year’s end
Apr 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
But Gary Illyes says it might not go live until 2018.
- What the data tells us about the death of exact match and its impact
Apr 6, 2017 by Aaron Levy
Following Google’s recent changes to exact match in AdWords, many search marketers were concerned about the impact on their accounts. Now that it’s been a couple weeks, columnist Aaron Levy digs through his client data to see whether advertisers’ fears have come to pass.
- A guide to Google My Business for multi-location brands
Apr 5, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With 40,000 search queries every second and 3.5 billion searches per day, we don’t need to make a case about why your business should be on Google, so let’s get that out of the way and assume you have built a robust local presence on Google My Business. The real question is how are you […]
