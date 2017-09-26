Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Smart speaker stats, link building AI & Google doodle
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report: 57% of smart speaker owners have bought something with their voice
Sep 26, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Part two of NPR Smart Audio report exposes the ‘v-commerce’ potential of virtual assistant devices.
- How to use AI for link building and improve your search rankings
Sep 26, 2017 by Kevin Rowe
As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow in popularity among consumers, marketers working in search engine optimization must consider how it can make their work easier and help them get better results.
- Gloria E. Anzaldúa Google doodle marks 75th birthday of ‘Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza’ writer
Sep 26, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Born in South Texas, Anzaldúa was American and Mexican and lived her life embracing both sides of her cultural background.
