Google CEO Sundar Pichai joins Alphabet board

Jul 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling During his tenure, Google’s stock has increased from roughly $650 to $995.

Got amazing content but no leads? 5 ways to rethink your paid strategy

Jul 24, 2017 by Todd Saunders Content marketing isn’t easy — especially if you don’t have a content distribution strategy! Columnist Todd Saunders outlines how PPC can be used to enhance your organic content efforts.

Here’s what performance advertisers are saying about Quora’s new ad platform

Jul 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Whether they’ve been on the platform for one month or seven, advertiser feedback is strikingly similar: We like the performance — when can we scale?