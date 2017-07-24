Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Sundar Pichai promotion, content hoarding & Quora’s ad platform
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai joins Alphabet board
Jul 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling
During his tenure, Google’s stock has increased from roughly $650 to $995.
- Got amazing content but no leads? 5 ways to rethink your paid strategy
Jul 24, 2017 by Todd Saunders
Content marketing isn’t easy — especially if you don’t have a content distribution strategy! Columnist Todd Saunders outlines how PPC can be used to enhance your organic content efforts.
- Here’s what performance advertisers are saying about Quora’s new ad platform
Jul 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Whether they’ve been on the platform for one month or seven, advertiser feedback is strikingly similar: We like the performance — when can we scale?
- Are you a content hoarder? Maybe it’s time for a blog cleanup
Jul 24, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
Columnist Sherry Bonelli outlines why improving and optimizing your outdated blog posts may be a better strategy than endlessly pushing out new content.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Look internally to achieve external marketing impact and better results
- How long does reputation management take?
- Developing content for the customer journey
- Amazon Prime Day’s surprising effects on Google AdWords performance
- Voice is an important new channel for brands to measure, but not in a silo
- It’s a pressure-packed holiday season for retail
- YouTube to sunset Video Editor & Photo slideshows on September 20
- Accelerate your marketing with the MarTech Power Pack
Local & Maps
- Experience Tunisia’s rich culture with Street View Imagery, Google Blog
- Google to provide real time Kolkata bus information, The Hindu
Link Building
Searching
- Google Testing "See More Results" Button Instead Of "Next" Button, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Your Rankings Have Dropped – 10 Things to Do Now, Search Engine Journal
- 72 Things to Know When Selling SEO Services, Search Engine Journal
- Announcing: 2017 Google Search Click Through Rate Study, internetmarketingninjas.com
- Disallow Shopify URLs via Robots.txt, ohgm
- Google AMP Continues To Grow Internationally, Search Engine Roundtable
- Majestic Adds Full 301 Redirect Reporting, Raven Blog
- Optimizing Sites for Featured Snippets with Q&A Content [Case Study], Moz
- Webmaster Loses Everything Over Google Ranking Spammy Content?, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- Increase retail traffic with our new shopping experience, Bing Ads Blog
- Post Prime Day, Amazon Sustains Increased Paid Search Advertising Efforts, Merkle
- What’s Happening in the World of Paid Social? 2017 Insights and Predictions, PPC Hero
Search Marketing
- Don’t miss this opportunity to increase your retail traffic, Bing Ads Blog
