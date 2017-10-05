Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google announces AdWords daily budgets can overspend by 2x, automatically

Oct 5, 2017 by Ginny Marvin While advertisers won’t be on the hook for overages, the real question is why are daily budgets still the only option?

Visually understanding your site structure and external link weight impact

Oct 5, 2017 by Dave Davies Looking for insights not easily gleaned through spreadsheets and raw data? Columnist Dave Davies explains how to use Gephi, a data visualization tool, to create a visual representation of your site structure with regard to inbound link strength.

Audiences to employ for extra online marketing bang!

Oct 5, 2017 by Mona Elesseily Which audience lists are you using to amplify your paid search efforts? Columnist Mona Elesseily shares some of her favorites.

Bing Ads rolling out Dynamic Search Ads to US and UK

Oct 5, 2017 by Susan Wenograd Advertisers can now let the Bing Ads algorithm match user queries and generate their ads.