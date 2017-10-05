Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Updates to AdWords daily budgets, Bing’s Dynamic Search Ads & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google announces AdWords daily budgets can overspend by 2x, automatically
Oct 5, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
While advertisers won’t be on the hook for overages, the real question is why are daily budgets still the only option?
- Visually understanding your site structure and external link weight impact
Oct 5, 2017 by Dave Davies
Looking for insights not easily gleaned through spreadsheets and raw data? Columnist Dave Davies explains how to use Gephi, a data visualization tool, to create a visual representation of your site structure with regard to inbound link strength.
- Audiences to employ for extra online marketing bang!
Oct 5, 2017 by Mona Elesseily
Which audience lists are you using to amplify your paid search efforts? Columnist Mona Elesseily shares some of her favorites.
- Bing Ads rolling out Dynamic Search Ads to US and UK
Oct 5, 2017 by Susan Wenograd
Advertisers can now let the Bing Ads algorithm match user queries and generate their ads.
- Are Home Service Ads the death of home-based businesses on Google?
Oct 5, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
Google is expanding their Home Service Ads across more and more cities in the US, and some home-based business owners are worried. Columnist Joy Hawkins explains how this move impacts these businesses and what they can do to combat a loss of local search visibility.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Will chatbots become part of the consumer search experience?
- Live Chat Best Practices for Conversion Rate Optimization
- Facebook tests augmenting article links with publisher info from Wikipedia
- The ABCs of improving email deliverability
- All the devices Google announced Oct. 4 at its ‘made by Google’ hardware event
- MarTech conference highlights digital marketers’ central dilemma
- With Snap Accelerate, Snapchat pursues mobile startups that built Facebook’s ad biz
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Exploring contemporary art with Google Arts & Culture, The Official Google Blog
- Uh-oh, Google, Amazon is dominating server-to-server bidding, Digiday
Link Building
- 27% of SEOs Say They’ve Never Done a Link Audit, Search Engine Journal
- How to Build Links for Bing vs. Google, Search Engine Journal
Searching
- Bing Chases Inspiration with photographer Devesh Tripathi, Bing Search Blog
SEM / Paid Search
- Get Your Data House in Order: Our Checklist for Useful Marketing Data, Google Analyitcs Blog
- How Should You Approach Mobile PPC?, Clix Marketing PPC Blog
- New Findings Show Google Organic Clicks Shifting to Paid, Moz
- Product Data Tips for a Successful Holiday Shopping Season on Google PLAs, Merkle
- Programmatic advertising is preparing for the first-price auction era, Digiday
SEO
- 5 Awesome Non-SEO Tools for the SEO Professional, Search Engine Journal
- Google Says There Is No Limit On Hreflang Attributes, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Will Likely Message Webmasters With Mobile First Indexing Issues, Search Engine Roundtable
- Use Topic Modeling to Identify SEO Content Gaps, Content Marketing Institute
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.