SearchCap: Website audits, optimizing content for SEO & local search ranking factors
Amy Gesenhues on April 12, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Here’s a script to stop ads from showing next to offensive videos
Apr 12, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Wondering how to avoid embarrassing or controversial video ad placements on YouTube? Frederick Vallaeys shares a script for that.
- 4 mistakes to avoid during a website audit
Apr 12, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya
A good website audit is important for getting a holistic view of your site’s SEO health. Columnist Pratik Dholakiya explains which mistakes to avoid when conducting a website audit.
- Get the most out of positive, negative and neutral reviews
Apr 12, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
There are many reasons why a customer may choose to share their local experience with other customers on social review channels. Brands should be paying close attention to these reasons, aligning their response strategies to review sentiment in order to improve the customer experience.
- The complete guide to optimizing content for SEO (with checklist)
Apr 12, 2017 by Nate Dame
Google has stated that “content” is among its top three ranking factors, but what makes content “good” from an SEO perspective? Columnist Nate Dame outlines what makes high-quality SEO content.
- Attend MarTech for vendor-agnostic, graduate-level marketing, technology & management insights
Apr 11, 2017 by Search Engine Land
MarTech is different in a couple of key ways that make it a must-attend experience for marketing leaders. MarTech is independent and not owned by a vendor. We don’t have axes to grind (or sales targets to meet) when it comes to any technology or platform.
- Just released: 2017 Local Search Ranking Factors survey results
Apr 11, 2017 by Matt McGee
After taking a year off, latest version of survey again features educated opinions from almost 40 local search experts.
