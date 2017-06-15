Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: WordPress AMP & Google fake reviews issue
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Dear Google: 4 suggestions for fixing your massive problem with fake reviews
Jun 15, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
Columnist and local search expert Joy Hawkins notes that unless Google My Business gets serious about addressing fake reviews, it will suffer a loss of credibility. Here are her suggestions for tackling this ongoing issue.
- Setting up and testing AMP for WordPress: A quick 7-step guide
Jun 15, 2017 by Stephanie LeVonne
Looking to get started with Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP)? Columnist Stephanie LeVonne has put together this handy guide for WordPress users.
- Compare 6 top content management systems
Jun 14, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Selecting the right CMS is a critical part of creating your business website. From basic capabilities for adding and editing content to more robust role and workflow management to support your internal processes, understanding and selecting a CMS that works for your end user and your organization is an imperative part of your digital strategy. […]
