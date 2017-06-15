Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Dear Google: 4 suggestions for fixing your massive problem with fake reviews

Jun 15, 2017 by Joy Hawkins Columnist and local search expert Joy Hawkins notes that unless Google My Business gets serious about addressing fake reviews, it will suffer a loss of credibility. Here are her suggestions for tackling this ongoing issue.

Setting up and testing AMP for WordPress: A quick 7-step guide

Jun 15, 2017 by Stephanie LeVonne Looking to get started with Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP)? Columnist Stephanie LeVonne has put together this handy guide for WordPress users.