SearchCap: Yelp hits Google again, link building & SMX East preview
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report: Google to appeal $2.7 billion EU fine
Sep 11, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google still required to make changes to search results during appeal process.
- Google shuts down Fetch As Google for mobile apps
Sep 11, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google begins removing app indexing features from within Google Search Console.
- Announcing the shortlist of 2017 Search Engine Land Awards nominees
Sep 11, 2017 by Search Engine Land
For the third consecutive year, the selection process in the Search Engine Land Awards became even more difficult, as the field of competition grew to nearly 300 worthy submissions from leading digital agencies, in-house marketing teams and individuals around the world. Michelle Robbins, the newly appointed SVP of content and editor-in-chief of Search Engine Land, […]
- Maximizing the potential and value of your SEO team
Sep 11, 2017 by Bobby Lyons
Wondering how best to invest in your SEO talent? Columnist Bobby Lyons shares his management philosophy based on his experience as an in-house SEO director at a major brand.
- August 22, 2017: The day the ‘Hawk’ Google local algorithm update swooped in
Sep 8, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
Have you noticed a recent shift in Google’s local search results? Columnist Joy Hawkins shares everything you need to know about the ‘Hawk’ update, which seems to have killed some of the changes we saw with Possum.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook tests a new ad format that puts it further ahead of its competitors
- How to market your brand using interactive native content, Part 6
- At IAB’s Podcast Upfront, stories-in-sound strut spectacular ad specs
- Google Analytics adds feature to unify users to Google AMP Cache pages & non-AMP pages
- 12-part recipe for product descriptions that sell
- iSpot.tv launches attention-getting analytics for TV ads
- Google rolling out support for AMP landing page in AdWords search campaigns globally
- Lead the charge to use data in every stage of your design process
- Google responds to Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention with AdWords tracking update
- FAQ: Addressable TV & the convergence of digital video and TV ad buying
- Google Attribution: Is Google stepping in because no one else would?
- An email marketer’s top-level guide to DMARC, your best anti-phishing tool
- 6 things you need to know about Google’s Q&A feature on Google Maps
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google Digital News Initiative’s Fund, Google Blog
- Google down: YouTube, Gmail and Maps not working amid complete worldwide meltdown, The Independent
- How to become an SEO expert, Yoast
- Search Engine Experts Give Their Best SEO Advice, link-assistant.com
Local & Maps
Link Building
- 38% of SEOs Never Disavow Links [POLL], Search Engine Journal
- Building Links in a World of Mobile-First Indexing, theupperranks.com
- Too Many Links: Strategies for Disavow & Cleanup, Search Engine Journal
SEO
- Google Search Algorithm Update September 8th, Search Engine Roundtable
- 5 Ways to Get More From Your Underutilized Log File Data, Search Engine Journal
- 5 Ways You Can Identify And Prevent Negative SEO, Search Engine People
- Announcing 5 NEW Feature Upgrades to Moz Pro’s Site Crawl!, Moz
- Boilerplate Content Is Not Harmful Or Toxic To Google, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Ignore The Cache Date, Search Engine Roundtable
- Review: How To Do An SEO Audit With SEMRush FAST (For Beginners), Hobo
- What is Structured Data. And Why You Should Implement It., ahrefs.com
SEM / Paid Search
- How To Use Negative Indicators To Improve Ad Performance, PPC Hero
- Increase Revenue This Holiday Season With These Google Shopping Features, Metric Theory
Search Marketing
