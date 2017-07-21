Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

After Windows 10 bump & Yahoo deal, Microsoft’s search revenue growth looks stagnant

Jul 21, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Search ad revenues are growing, but the rate has been slowing. LinkedIn sessions were up more than 20 percent from the prior quarter.

How to navigate the somewhat rocky transition to expanded text ads

Jul 21, 2017 by Ted Ives Still avoiding the switch to expanded text ads? Columnist Ted Ives has some advice to easing your way into Google’s new AdWords ad format.

YouTube using Redirect Method technology to fight terrorist video content in search results

Jul 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues The new technology will surface playlists with content that aims to disprove extremist video propaganda attached to certain search terms.

Developing content for the customer journey

Jul 21, 2017 by Bobby Lyons Columnist Bobby Lyons explains why SEOs must move away from “SEO content” and start thinking about content that meets users’ needs throughout the buyer journey.

Search in Pics: Google future London office, teaBOT & interesting ceiling

Jul 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Relaxing spot at Google’s Belgium office: Source: Instagram a TeaBot at Google’s Chicago office: Source: Twitter […]

Marshall McLuhan Google doodle pays tribute to ‘The medium is the message’ media theorist

Jul 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues In his 1962 book “Understanding Media,” McLuhan argued that the way people receive information is more important than the information being received.