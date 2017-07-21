Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: YouTube redirects, Bing search ad growth & expanded text ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- After Windows 10 bump & Yahoo deal, Microsoft’s search revenue growth looks stagnant
Jul 21, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Search ad revenues are growing, but the rate has been slowing. LinkedIn sessions were up more than 20 percent from the prior quarter.
- How to navigate the somewhat rocky transition to expanded text ads
Jul 21, 2017 by Ted Ives
Still avoiding the switch to expanded text ads? Columnist Ted Ives has some advice to easing your way into Google’s new AdWords ad format.
- YouTube using Redirect Method technology to fight terrorist video content in search results
Jul 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The new technology will surface playlists with content that aims to disprove extremist video propaganda attached to certain search terms.
- Developing content for the customer journey
Jul 21, 2017 by Bobby Lyons
Columnist Bobby Lyons explains why SEOs must move away from “SEO content” and start thinking about content that meets users’ needs throughout the buyer journey.
- Search in Pics: Google future London office, teaBOT & interesting ceiling
Jul 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Relaxing spot at Google’s Belgium office: Source: Instagram a TeaBot at Google’s Chicago office: Source: Twitter […]
- Marshall McLuhan Google doodle pays tribute to ‘The medium is the message’ media theorist
Jul 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
In his 1962 book “Understanding Media,” McLuhan argued that the way people receive information is more important than the information being received.
- It’s time to embrace new strategies for apparel: Broadening tactics through user intent
Jul 20, 2017 by Thomas Stern
Clothing retailers, listen up! Columnist Thomas Stern explains why apparel brands must evolve their strategies and measurement beyond just conversions.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Building an Amazon Alexa Skill is so easy, Grandma can do it
- The name is Bot, Chatbot: How to shake up conversions with stirring conversations
- Comparing content production models: Which is right for your business?
- Survey results: Here’s what 376 marketers say is working in online marketing
- The impact of intermediaries: How brands can close the gap between themselves and consumers
- Cloud-computing growth drives Microsoft quarterly earnings beat
- Here’s what performance advertisers are saying about Quora’s new ad platform
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Gary Illyes Favorite Google Offices: Google Zurich, Google Tel Aviv & Google Tokyo, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Answer: Digging into the past of long-vanished towns, SearchReSearch
SEO
- Is the New, Most Powerful Ranking Factor "Searcher Task Accomplishment?" – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- SEO Industry Update: Mobile First, Seer Interactive
SEM / Paid Search
Search Marketing
- 7 Nuggets of Search Marketing Wisdom from #MozCon, WordStream
- Consequences of Poor Negative Keyword Management, 3Q Digital
- Video: Google Search Console News, Google User Interface Changes & AdWords Report Editor, Search Engine Roundtable
- What ‘Google for Jobs’ Means for SEOs and SEMs Today, SEM Rush
