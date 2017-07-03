Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: YP acquired, PPC trends & tennis Doodle
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Wimbledon championship Google doodle marks 140th anniversary of world’s oldest tennis tournament
Jul 3, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The animated image, designed by Gerben Steenks, leads to a search for Wimbledon championship.
- The biggest trends & changes in PPC so far in 2017
Jul 3, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
From new products to ads updates to targeting changes, here’s a look at the paid search changes that mattered most.
- How to determine if that ‘free audit’ solicitation email is legit
Jul 3, 2017 by Dianna Huff
It can be tough to determine if a ‘no obligation’ audit email is legitimate. Thankfully, columnist Dianne Huff shows how you can identify scams — and how to get basic website audit information for free.
- More content, less traffic: Part II
Jul 3, 2017 by Conrad Saam
Trying to determine whether it’s worth your time to invest in ever more website content? Columnist Conrad Saam lays out a framework to help you decide.
- Dex Media acquires YP Holdings to expand its SMB marketing automation platform
Jul 3, 2017 by Matt McGee
New company, to be called DexYP, says it will keep YP.com local search directory alive.
- Want To Speak At SMX East? Here’s How
Jul 3, 2017 by Chris Sherman
The agenda for our upcoming SMX East show is live and we’ve opened up our “speaking pitch” form for select sessions for the show, taking place on October 24 – 26 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand […]
