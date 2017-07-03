Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Wimbledon championship Google doodle marks 140th anniversary of world’s oldest tennis tournament

Jul 3, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues The animated image, designed by Gerben Steenks, leads to a search for Wimbledon championship.

The biggest trends & changes in PPC so far in 2017

Jul 3, 2017 by Ginny Marvin From new products to ads updates to targeting changes, here’s a look at the paid search changes that mattered most.

How to determine if that ‘free audit’ solicitation email is legit

Jul 3, 2017 by Dianna Huff It can be tough to determine if a ‘no obligation’ audit email is legitimate. Thankfully, columnist Dianne Huff shows how you can identify scams — and how to get basic website audit information for free.

More content, less traffic: Part II

Jul 3, 2017 by Conrad Saam Trying to determine whether it’s worth your time to invest in ever more website content? Columnist Conrad Saam lays out a framework to help you decide.

Dex Media acquires YP Holdings to expand its SMB marketing automation platform

Jul 3, 2017 by Matt McGee New company, to be called DexYP, says it will keep YP.com local search directory alive.